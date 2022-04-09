READING — Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) General Manager Coleen O’Brien will step down early this summer from her leadership post at the non-profit utility company.
According to a prepared statement from RMLD’s Board of Commissioners, O’Brien announced her retirement earlier last month and the search has already begun to find her successor.
The RMLD manager’s official departure date is June 30, 2022.
“Ms. O’Brien served as RMLD’s general manager for close to nine years. Her tenure at RMLD is the culmination of over 40 years of experience in the utility industry,” RMLD commissioners remarked in a joint statement released late last week.
“Coleen has provided invaluable leadership during her time at RMLD,” Board of Commissioners’ Chair Robert Coulter remarked. “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Coleen for her dedication and service to this utility and the people of this community. We wish her the best in this exciting next chapter of her life.”
Reporting directly to the elected Board of Commissioners, the new general manager will ultimately oversee day-to-day operations at one of the largest non-profit utilities in the state.
With around 80 employees working at the electricity distributor, which serves residents in Reading, North Reading, Wilmington and Lynnfield, O’Brien’s successor will also manage an annual operating budget that now exceeds $92 million.
RMLD officials say they will immediately turn to the task of finding a new director to head up the non-profit utility, though based upon a cursory review of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting minutes, the specifics around how that job search will be conducted have not yet been finalized.
“RMLD’s General Manager reports to the Board of Commissioners. Therefore, the Board has begun the process of identifying a candidate with the appropriate expertise to manage one of the largest municipal utilities in Massachusetts. Through this transition, RMLD will continue to provide the reliable electric service that our customers have come to expect,” the town officials stated in their prepared statement on Friday.
Hired in July of 2013 to take over operations at RMLD’s Ash Street headquarters, O’Brien was previously employed for 18 years as the Town of Danvers’ electrical division director.
The Northeastern University alumnus, who in 1983 obtained her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, also worked in the private sector for some 15 years as a project manager.
