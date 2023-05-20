WILMINGTON — On Friday, May 12, 2023, Wilmington resident Patrick Giroux was named the 2023 Wilmington Good Guy.
Each year the Wilmington Good Guy Committee recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding community involvement in charitable activities and displays a willingness to help others in need.
The Good Guy Committee is composed of previous Good Guy Award recipients who select a winner based on nominations made by other town residents that acknowledge the contributions of individual candidates.
Giroux’s passion for community involvement started at a young age.
As a student at Wilmington High School, he was involved in the planning committee for the Wilmington Relay for Life, which supports cancer survivors and fundraises to help improve the lives of cancer patients and their families.
During his years as a student at Assumption College, Giroux was a leader for service trips, volunteer events and was Student Body President.
Today, Giroux is an extremely active member of the community as a member of the Wilmington Rotary, Wilmington’s Economic Development Committee, the Wildcat Athletic Alumni and Friends, and is an advisor to the WHS Rotary Interact Club.
However, he feels his work as Chairman of the Wilmington Fourth of July Celebration Committee has been his largest contribution to the community.
Now on his second term as president, Giroux has been a Fourth of July Celebration Committee member since 2016, and attributes his success to the mentors who helped and encouraged him to take the role as chairman, most notably Scott Garrant, who recently passed after a long battle with cancer.
“Scott not only taught me the ropes to execute Wilmington’s largest annual tradition, but taught me the importance of civic service and leading by example,” Giroux said.
As a third generation Wilmington native, Giroux considers himself a “townie” and was raised in a family with long standing values of giving back to the town.
His grandparents were the owners of a small real estate agency in town, and could always be counted on to help a fellow resident or welcome a new family to Wilmington. Giroux’s parents, John and Carolyn Giroux, raised four boys while being active parents within the school and town.
“I remember growing up, my mom would be a weekly chaperone in school. Helping the teachers, students in need, and more.” Giroux continued. “It is here that my brothers and I learned at a young age the importance of giving back and giving your heart and soul to the benefit of others.”
The Good Guy award ceremony took place at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus, and as tradition dictates, the results are always kept “top secret” until the announcement of the ceremony.
In order to get Giroux to the award ceremony without being suspicious, he was told to get Margaret McKenna there, as she was to receive this year’s award. But that was just a ploy to get Giroux there.
Giroux was shocked when he realized that he was the actual award recipient, stating, “I am speechless and humbled to the highest degree that others think so highly and recognize some of my small contributions to the town I love and call home. It is a true honor to stand next to Wilmington’s finest citizens who have given their life to dedicated and passionate community service.”
At the age of 29, Giroux is not only the newest “Good Guy,” but also the youngest awarded “Good Guy” and hopes to inspire the youth of the town to prioritize giving back to the community in which they live.
“Volunteerism isn’t just for those that are adults. There are countless ways to give back at a young age,” said Giroux. “The lessons you learn are invaluable, not to mention the people you meet along the way are some of the kindest and most giving individuals.”
Giroux would like to thank everyone who wrote nomination letters on his behalf and the Good Guy Committee for hosting such a special night.
Special thanks go out to his three biggest mentors, Jack Cushing, Chris Neville, and the late Scott Garrant, who taught him the meaning of compassionate service and the importance of sharing talents with others.
Moving forward, this year’s awarded Good Guy, Patrick Giroux, looks forward to watching others shine and leave a lasting impact on the Town of Wilmington.
“There is no requirement or age needed to give back. A passion to help others, commitment, and a smile can go a long, long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.