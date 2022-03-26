WILMINGTON — The Wilmington franchise location of national moving company TWO MEN AND A TRUCK partnered with team building company Cheeriodicals to deliver more than 45 boxes of gifts to children at the Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton on Thursday, March 17.
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK’s longstanding partnership with Cheeriodicals began more than 10 years ago, according to Charlene Bush, Marketing Director of seven franchises. Bush explained that Cheeriodicals President Gary Parisher sought the connection with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK for a national partnership after a good experience moving with them and seeing their logo, which says, “Movers Who Care.”
Cheeriodicals brings corporate team building activities nationwide to companies to help their teams bond and also benefit those in need. Cheeriodicals supplies all of the materials and surprises that the company team will pack that day. They also give a short presentation explaining why they hold these types of events and what will go inside of the boxes.
The company assembling the box gets the satisfaction of doing something fun together and spreading joy to those in need — at either a children or veterans’ hospital nearby.
From the Cheeriodicals website, it describes that the company can choose from 50 gift categories of alternative items which Cheeriodicals will supply for teams of anywhere between a dozen and a thousand to pack into boxes. Where TWO MEN AND A TRUCK comes in is with packing the truck and delivering the boxes to the selected hospital wherever Cheeriodicals is working with a hospital in one of their areas.
The box packing on March 17 which TWO MEN AND A TRUCK supported with delivery was given to Franciscan Children’s Hospital. In this case, the company packing the boxes gave the result of their team building activity to sick children, and the children at the hospital received all sorts of surprises — crayons, coloring books, stuffed animals, comic books, and more. Two movers came out to pack and drive the moving truck that day to Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton.
Bush told the story of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK’s founder, Mary Ellen Sheets, who donated her first paycheck with the company of $1,000 to 10 different charities.
“We’ve been giving back since we first started in the ’80s,” Bush continued. “It’s something that this company has been built on.”
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK holds core values of integrity, inclusion, compassion, being your best and having fun, giving back to the community, and something they call the “Grandma Rule,” which is to say, treat others the way you would want your grandmother to be treated.
For Bush, it’s not just a company philosophy but also her personal philosophy that people want to do business with companies who they see supporting the community.
“It really fills your cup when you get to go and be a part of things like this,” she added.
She mentioned that one of the franchises where she directs marketing supported another Cheeriodicals event for veterans at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center in Michigan a few years back.
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is currently in the middle of their annual Movers for Moms program, where they partner with local women’s shelters leading up to Mother’s Day. This is another community service project they do in honor of their founder and as part of their core value to give back to the community.
In 2019, the Wilmington franchise location collected donations at 350 businesses in Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Andover for things like socks, toiletries, and sleeping bags. This year will be their 15th year participating.
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has 380 locations and 3,000 moving trucks driving through 46 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland, and the UK. The company gives one percent of their previous year’s revenue every year in free moving services to organizations in the surrounding communities of their franchises.
