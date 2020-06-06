WILMINGTON — The 2020 Wilmington Town Meeting will be held on June 27, beneath an open-air tent on the Wilmington High School softball field. The location was approved by a 3-2 vote of the Board of Selectmen.
Selectmen Kevin Caira and Michael McCoy both voted no, citing issues with parking, access to bathrooms, and traffic noise. Caira had suggested use of the field at the Wilmington Middle School as an alternative option.
Town Moderator Robert Peterson noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had posed unprecedented logistical limitations on meeting plans.
“It won’t look or feel like any other Town Meeting we’ve ever had, ever,” Peterson said.
He added that the town was working to make the meeting “as accessible as possible” to residents.
Peterson also noted that, while a framework was being developed for towns to hold virtual representative Town Meetings, no such framework is expected for virtual open Town Meeting, which is the form of governance used by the Town of Wilmington.
“I don’t think the town has the bandwidth to support that kind of a meeting anyhow,” Peterson noted with respect to a town-wide virtual meeting.
Peterson stated that recent guidance from public officials has proposed that outdoor gatherings are safer than those indoors. He also stated that, as the town’s primary legislative body, annual Town Meeting is exempt from COVID-19 gathering size restrictions.
In addition to the outdoor setting, Peterson stated that chairs would be surrounded by a 6-foot radius, and that entrance and exit points would be monitored. In addition, a “consent calendar” would be used to streamline the duration of the meeting.
“It’s going to be a personal decision for every citizen,” Peterson said, with respect to attendance.
Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway added that cards would be distributed to registered voters, and that 25 residents thus far had volunteered to assist with meeting staffing for streamlining purposes.
According to Peterson, the warrant itself has not been shortened at this point. Public facilities feasibility studies and the trash/recycling contract are both slated for discussion.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said that, for logistical purposes, he would like to see the meeting proceed as scheduled on June 27 to minimize future budgetary logistical challenges.
“In the event that we’re not able to go forward on the 27th for whatever reason… then we go into this 1/12 budget mode,” Hull said. “…but it is exclusive of warrant articles, the articles that are typically capital related.”
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony also expressed resolve to not reduce the scope of the meeting in order to continue progress towards items including the Senior Center and facilities feasibility studies.
“I would hate to defer some of it to September, then we have a spike in September and we can’t do it then,” said O’Mahony.
Wilmington Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh stated that due to fencing around the baseball field on the high school property, placement of the tent on the softball field would minimize walking distance.
“It’s a relatively minimum access field,” Cavanaugh said.
Board Chair Greg Bendel expressed support for the proposed location on the softball field.
“I have the utmost confidence in our department that wherever we choose it will be successfully safe for everybody to access,” Bendel said.
