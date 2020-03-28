The world-wide flu pandemic of 1918-1920 did not miss Wilmington, and it resulted in the town hiring not one but two public health nurses. Dr. Daniel Buzzell, Wilmington’s town doctor, was faced with 363 cases of the flu in 1918.
Statistics in the town reports show three fatalities attributed to influenza, occurring in October and November, 1918 and January 1919. There were also 16 deaths from bronchial pneumonia and bronchitis. There was a total of 53 deaths in Wilmington in 1918. The year before, there had been 34, none from influenza.
Dr. Buzzell desperately needed skilled help. He went to the Red Top Turkey Farm on Ballardvale Street. When Alice Doucette came to the door, he said, “I need you.”
Miss Doucette had studied nursing at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford, graduating in 1908. She had worked in the emergency room, then the maternity ward. For several years, though, she had done private duty work.
When she suggested to Dr. Buzzell that she might need to go back to school for study in public health, he replied, no, that would be like putting a fully-baked cake back in the oven.
They proceeded to work for 13 days straight, only stopping for cat-naps.
The pandemic was spread far and wide. The Boston Globe quoted Dr. John Hitchcock of the Mass. Dept. of Health on Dec. 6, 1918 showing 15,000 deaths and 300,000 cases in Massachusetts. Worldwide, millions of people died. There are no exact numbers, only estimates, possibly as many as 50 to 100 million.
In Boston, there were 997 deaths between Sept. 14 and Dec. 15, 748 from flu and 249 from pneumonia. A nursing student named Esther Kruschwitz was pressed into service caring for patients in their homes.
The city considered her services so valuable that it provided her with a taxi, to avoid having her waste time waiting for a bus. She, too, had been a nursing student at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, but had taken additional study with the Instructive District Nursing Assoc. of Boston, at Simmons College. She was in the first class to complete that program and was one of the first public health nurses in the country.
The Wilmington Women’s Club had begun discussion of a public health service in March 1918. The committee was chaired by Emma Perry, working along with Roseanne Manning, Nina Barrows and Mrs. Tyler Stevens. With the nation heavily involved in World War I, the idea did not fly, but neither did it fly away. People continued to discuss it through the remainder of the year.
Then, that fall, shortly before the war ended, the flu hit. Only a few months later, the town meeting appropriated $1,000 to start a health service. By mid-June, it was in operation.
President of the nursing association was Mrs. Stevens; vice president was Mrs. Perry, secretary Mrs. Barrows, and the treasurer was Edward M. Neilson.
The Wilmington Public Health Nurse Assoc. bought a complete nursing outfit and a Model T Ford. Esther Kruschwitz went to work on June 15. When school reopened, she and Dr. Buzzell began examining all school children. They found pressing needs in many children. So much dental work was needed that they brought in the Middlesex County Farm Bureau Dental Clinic to come in and work.
They found that many of the smaller children would bring a lunch, but would be so hungry that they would eat the lunch at recess time, with nothing else for the rest of the day. Arrangements were made to bring in hot cocoa to be served at lunch time. By 1924, this had been expanded to include milk and hot soup.
Another health need in the elementary schools was clean water and restrooms. This led to the town establishing a water department in 1928.
The 1919 town report carried a four-page report on the health service, written by Nina Barrows. She was a dynamic leader in town, long involved with the Red Cross. Her husband was Herb Barrows, a selectman and founder of the Wilmington Finance Committee.
On June 30, 1920, Esther Kruschwitz married Guy Nichols, M.D. He listed his occupation as medical assistant, but would eventually take over the family business, the funeral home. His half-sister was Emma Perry.
With two nurses serving the town, Alice Doucette became the public health nurse and continued in that role for 27 years. Esther Nichols was hired as school nurse in November 1922. She worked in that capacity for almost two years, but in 1924, she was lured to a much higher paying position in Boston.
Constance Holliday became the school nurse, but left in 1927. The 1928 report said that Mrs. Nichols had resumed the leadership in school health work. Her return probably coincided with the couple adopting a son, Edward M. Nichols. She continued as school nurse for the next 31 years, retiring in 1959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.