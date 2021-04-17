WILMINGTON — During their meeting last Wednesday night, the Wilmington School Committee approved a few items and received the Superintendent’s Report before Dr. Brand gave the return-to-school update.
One of the items for the School Committee to approve was a proposed trip to Germany for WHS students in 2023. History teacher and trip organizer Mike Maloney explained to the committee that the experience of the place where history happens can’t be replicated in the classroom. Some of the cities he named that they’d visit included Munich, Nuremberg, Dresden, and Berlin.
The committee members were mainly concerned about finances. Jay Samaha asked what could be done for students and families in financial hardship, and Maloney answered that he’d look for opportunities for grants and flexible payment plans.
M.J. Byrnes wondered if the reimbursement process would be better for this trip than it was for parents in 2020. Maloney said that the trip they’ve signed up for has a COVID-19 “peace of mind” program where the group leader can change travel dates, cancel the tour, or receive a future travel voucher up to 45 days before departure and get almost all of the money paid back.
Maloney also mentioned that they could bring up to 42 students on the trip. While preferencing juniors and seniors, they’ll still give younger students the opportunity to join until December 2022. The committee voted in favor of this item.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand spoke next with his usual report. The first part was an update that the School Start Time Committee would be pausing until at least the fall. He declared the reason for halting to be fatigue among students, parents, guardians, and staff.
“Our next step was to engage members of our community,” he continued. “Right now, it’s just not feasible to think about possibilities of meaningfully capturing the attention of stakeholders and asking them to engage in an important topic that may impact the school system down the road.”
He then shared an announcement from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, where they recommend that schools not hold prom this year but focus on alternative celebrations just for seniors. That said, he mentioned WHS Principal Linda Peters had already started planning prom this year and secured an out-of-state location.
While making sure the final plans don’t directly oppose DESE guidance, he said the planning will need the support of Wilmington’s Coordinator of Nursing and Board of Health and seek School Committee approval.
Samaha said he was glad to see the planning continue while still adhering to the updated DESE guidance. Brand added that part of the draw for the out-of-state location was to have outdoor space. Jenn Bryson shared a concern for alternative, unsupervised events among students if they don’t plan an official prom.
Brand also included in his report that the last day of school this year is June 21, 2021.
Taking their third look at the 2021-2022 school calendar, the committee was presented with an update of two full days in the first week of school instead of a half day Wednesday and a full day Thursday before Labor Day.
“This calendar is a lot closer to what I imagine for professional development and for families to have stability in their days,” said Samaha.
David Ragsdale said he appreciated that they weren’t going to decide something like starting after Labor Day without involving the whole community. They approved this as the final version.
Brand finally shared the return to school update to say thank you to all of the staff in the district and the town who helped get everything ready for the first of full in-person for elementary students, from custodians to teachers to food services.
“Kids were literally skipping off the bus. It’s somewhat like the first of school feeling.”
While he did say that things went very well, he also said there was a positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday that resulted in some students in quarantine. He gave numbers for all of the students finishing this year in the remote model: 8 at the Boutwell School, 13 at the Wildwood, 54 at the Shawsheen, 53 at Woburn Street, 32 at the North, 50 at the West, 107 at the middle school, and 94 at the high school.
As of April 26, only those students will be remote and all other Wilmington students in grades k-12 will be fully in person.
Ragsdale pointed out that despite the return to full in-person, protocols will need to be maintained to keep students and staff in school.
The committee passed over an item set aside for the return to full in-person Memorandum of Agreement with the Teachers’ Association.
Two subcommittee reports came from SEPAC and the Family Outreach subcommittee. Jo Newhouse plugged an upcoming basic rights workshop that Thursday, and the Family Outreach subcommittee had their meeting with the community members who had proposed a district-wide parent committee.
Samaha said that they had good discussion and feedback for them. Bryson added that the working group would report back to them on their ideas for next steps.
The next School Committee meeting will be Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.
