WILMINGTON - The Select Board did not agree to recommended changes to the MSBA project with the new Wildwood School on Monday night, instead voting in favor of keeping the proposed grade configurations.
They learned that night, through the representatives of Dore + Whittier and SMMA, the project’s OPM and designer, the MSBA would only reimburse the town for a school including pre-kindergarten that could be district-wide up to the enrollment number of 755.
They would be willing to consider district-wide pre-kindergarten through grade 5 consolidation of the whole district, but with reimbursement only for a project half the size.
MSBA also made it clear that should Wilmington add pre-kindergarten through grade 4, or potentially any other combination of students including the Wildwood students, they would require the town to exit the current program and reapply with the new enrollment options.
Given that, the board no longer recommended the addition of pre-k through grade 4 to be studied as an option, but they still wanted to add an option of consolidation of all six schools with the MSBA only reimbursing for up to 755 students. They said that it would be helpful to determine the costs of creating one school now compared to a second school of the same size on the other side of town after the new Wildwood School is made.
Dore + Whittier also confirmed to the board what they heard during the meeting on May 31: support for consolidation and a desire to plan for schools all over town, with some support for district-wide solutions.
Select Board member Greg Bendel asked if this would potentially risk the reimbursement money with the MSBA program. The Dore + Whittier representatives said the MSBA would only reimburse up to 755 students either way.
Bendel suggested that there might be a risk of being asked to exit the program should they add this enrollment option. The representatives assured the board they could remain in the program no matter what the MSBA thinks about this new option, and they’d only have to reapply if they wanted to explore other grade configurations.
Lilia Maselli identified issues with space for this sized school, infrastructure in town, enrollment fluctuations, and risking the status of reimbursement. Dore + Whittier merely replied that they wanted the ability to think through every option and provide information for an informed vote.
Frank West asked them to confirm what consolidations were approved already and if they would consider renovations instead of replacing buildings. They answered that they could explore just pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, pre-k through grade 3, and pre-k through grade 5.
They assured the board they’d look at renovations and come back with pros and cons to help the town decide.
Kevin Caira shared that he understood this option to be a non-starter for residents since 2017. He suggested combining grades kindergarten through grade 8 as another consolidation option at the North Intermediate School. However, Dore + Whittier stated this and any other option would require the town to reapply.
The representatives maintained that being able to determine the numbers would help residents decide whether to wait 10-15 years to create a better school on the other side of town, and this would risk no penalty to their status in the program besides the potential 6-month delay.
Caira asked whose idea it was to combine all six schools into a single project, and they answered the option emerged among the leadership team.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said that it would be better in his opinion to explore the option given capacity at the middle and high schools and the opportunity to create a plan for all the schools.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand commented that it seemed like now was the only time for them to explore this additional option.
Chair Gary DePalma said he couldn’t support that size of a school without there being enough land available.
As they allowed public comment, School Committee member M.J. Byrnes referenced a plan created by late interim Superintendent Joanne Benton for combining grades pre-k through 2 and grades 3-5. She did support the change because it would be equitable across all students and have the least impact.
Resident Jennifer Binelli commented that she wanted to see the town improve the Facilities Master Plan instead of following it strictly because of the new factors changing over the past six years.
Finance Committee member Scott Neville clarified that the next stage of the MSBA process was already being delayed until September, so they were delaying by only a few more months to add this option. He did want to see them open up another option even though he wasn’t sure it was the best one in order to make the best decision.
“I was concerned to hear comments that the schools are in great shape,” he added.
Quoting the FMP, he said the quality and conditions rated at each of the elementary schools were 1 at the Boutwell and the Wildwood, 3 at the West, 4 at the Woburn Street, 5 at the North, and 6 at the Shawsheen.
Barb Beaudoin asked how the board solicits feedback. She also questioned how a board member could vote according to only their “personal decision,” to which Maselli took offense. Maselli clarified she made her decision based on facts. Beaudoin went on to ask why there wasn’t more partnership or trust with the other boards involved in this process.
DePalma replied that the board members all want to see the same quality of schools built across town. In his case, he was worried about the future of the town’s children. He also said where they don’t have resident feedback, which is rare, they have to do what they think is in the best interest of the town.
Caira stated his opinion that the elementary schools are in good shape.
Mike Mercaldi commented that he wanted to have all the information and take the opportunity to make the most informed decision.
Marianne Gallezzo also shared concern that the town might lose their position in the program.
When the motion of voting first came up, DePalma clarified that counsel said they had no authority on the decision and no need to vote. Hull countered that he wanted them to vote to gauge their support, and it might be indicative to the MSBA that the town isn’t in agreement if only one committee doesn’t support the change.
Bendel proposed the board wait to vote until their next meeting so they could see what the Finance Committee and School Committee recommend. He said it was a hard decision for him to make, but given a lack of time to receive resident feedback along with the risk of being asked to reapply, he wasn’t able to support it.
Maselli said that she wouldn’t be present at their next meeting and strongly preferred to vote that night.
West said that he supported the change, even though it seemed like the other board members weren’t in favor.
The vote to keep the current enrollment options passed 4-1.
