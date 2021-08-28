Town Crier

WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen re­ceived COVID-19 up­dates from Board of Health Di­rector Shelly Newhouse before they went through communications and re­quests to use town spaces.

Newhouse reported 33 active COVID-19 positive cases, 17 of those being breakthrough ca­ses. They were fairly evenly split be­tween age groups. She also gave town vaccination numbers compared to the en­tire state: 62 percent fully vaccinated and 72 percent with at least one dose, compared to 66 percent fully vaccinated and 74 percent with at least one dose in the state.

“I’d love to see more people get vaccinated,” she said. “That’s what’s going to slow the spread of this new variant and COVID in general.”

She ensured residents that the vaccine does work to slow the spread of CO­VID-19, although it’s not 100 percent ef­fec­tive. She said that the vaccine also helps to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalizations with COVID-19 for those who are vaccinated.

In an effort to increase vaccinations, she plug­ged an upcoming vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up at the Swain Green/4th of July Park­ing Lot the following Thursday at 4 p.m. She said that the second dose would be on Sept. 9.

It would offer both Pfi­zer and Johnson & John­son to anyone, not just Wilming­ton residents. She also said that vaccines are still available at Target or CVS.

The board later voted in favor of this request.

Finally, Newhouse said that while she wouldn’t recommend a community-wide mask mandate in Wil­mington right now, she wants folks to really consider their own personal risk involved and the risk of those around them who might be at higher risk.

Selectman Chair Lilia Ma­selli wondered if the Delta variant was affecting children more. Newhouse answered that all positive cases right now are as­sumed to be from the Delta variant. She also said that she’d anticipate another spike with colder weather and people moving their gatherings indoors.

Kevin Caira asked if she would tell anyone unvaccinated to wear masks, and she said that anyone un­vaccinated should always have a mask on when they’re going anywhere outside of their homes.

Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that the emergency management group including the fire and po­lice chiefs, the health di­rector, and the superintendent had met and discussed their approaches with COVID-19 going forward. He established that there is a presumption that people who aren’t wearing masks are vaccinated, and those who are unvaccinated are wearing masks.

Communications that had come in to the board in­cluded updates from the town clerk, the EPA, and electronic vehicle charging stations.

Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway wrote to the board explaining that Wilmington’s tentative po­p­ulation from the census was 23,496. At the very least, Hull anticipated some shifting of the precincts, if not creating another pre­cinct, to make sure none held more than 4,000 residents.

Hull let the board know about a meeting with the Board of Health where they discussed the Environ­mental Protection Agen­cy’s desire to be informed of applications for new private wells and weigh in after testing the water.

A letter from the Depart­ment of Environmental Protection confirmed that Wilmington would receive two electronic vehicle char­ging stations with the Reading Municipal Light Department.

The attorney general’s office confirmed that all of the zoning by-law articles approved by Town Meeting earlier this year were approved by the at­torney general. Then there were letters from the New England Transrail and from town counsel Dan Deutsch on status updates.

Communications were also sent out by the board to the appointees to the Fi­nance Committee and by the senior center and town hall/school admin committee representatives on the status of these two new buildings.

The board voted in favor of signing the agreement between the town and AFSCME local 1703 unit 1 and allowing Rebecca San­derson to be paid to work as the secretary for the senior center and town hall/school admin building committees.

They also approved re­quests to light up the town common gold in Septem­ber for childhood cancer awareness, an outdoor mo­vie night with the Wil­ming­­ton Youth Hockey Associa­tion, the Wilmington-Tewks­bury United Methodist’s Women’s group to place lawn signs on town common advertising their Har­vest and Holly Fair, and the Sons and Daughters of Italy car show on Sunday, Oct. 24.

In public comments, resident Judy O’Connell ask­ed whether there would be water quality testing near the Olin site with regard to the new water main on Cook Avenue. Hull replied that he expected regular water samples by the EPA in that area.

Greg Bendel gave an­nounce­ments commending the fire and police de­partments on a great Na­tional Night Out and thanking everyone invol­ved. He also plugged the town’s 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11 on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the high school and wished students good luck going back to school.

Among important dates was the special town election on Sept. 2 for the va­cant selectman seat, with polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Salute to Service to end the meeting went to longtime resident and World War II Army veteran Joseph F. McCarthy. Bendel shared that Vet­er­ans Services Director Lou Cimaglia said that McCar­thy was a hardworking and great guy. Bendel also said that his family held a parade in his honor for his 100th birthday this year on July 24 and thanked him for his service.

