WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen received COVID-19 updates from Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse before they went through communications and requests to use town spaces.
Newhouse reported 33 active COVID-19 positive cases, 17 of those being breakthrough cases. They were fairly evenly split between age groups. She also gave town vaccination numbers compared to the entire state: 62 percent fully vaccinated and 72 percent with at least one dose, compared to 66 percent fully vaccinated and 74 percent with at least one dose in the state.
“I’d love to see more people get vaccinated,” she said. “That’s what’s going to slow the spread of this new variant and COVID in general.”
She ensured residents that the vaccine does work to slow the spread of COVID-19, although it’s not 100 percent effective. She said that the vaccine also helps to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalizations with COVID-19 for those who are vaccinated.
In an effort to increase vaccinations, she plugged an upcoming vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up at the Swain Green/4th of July Parking Lot the following Thursday at 4 p.m. She said that the second dose would be on Sept. 9.
It would offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to anyone, not just Wilmington residents. She also said that vaccines are still available at Target or CVS.
The board later voted in favor of this request.
Finally, Newhouse said that while she wouldn’t recommend a community-wide mask mandate in Wilmington right now, she wants folks to really consider their own personal risk involved and the risk of those around them who might be at higher risk.
Selectman Chair Lilia Maselli wondered if the Delta variant was affecting children more. Newhouse answered that all positive cases right now are assumed to be from the Delta variant. She also said that she’d anticipate another spike with colder weather and people moving their gatherings indoors.
Kevin Caira asked if she would tell anyone unvaccinated to wear masks, and she said that anyone unvaccinated should always have a mask on when they’re going anywhere outside of their homes.
Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that the emergency management group including the fire and police chiefs, the health director, and the superintendent had met and discussed their approaches with COVID-19 going forward. He established that there is a presumption that people who aren’t wearing masks are vaccinated, and those who are unvaccinated are wearing masks.
Communications that had come in to the board included updates from the town clerk, the EPA, and electronic vehicle charging stations.
Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway wrote to the board explaining that Wilmington’s tentative population from the census was 23,496. At the very least, Hull anticipated some shifting of the precincts, if not creating another precinct, to make sure none held more than 4,000 residents.
Hull let the board know about a meeting with the Board of Health where they discussed the Environmental Protection Agency’s desire to be informed of applications for new private wells and weigh in after testing the water.
A letter from the Department of Environmental Protection confirmed that Wilmington would receive two electronic vehicle charging stations with the Reading Municipal Light Department.
The attorney general’s office confirmed that all of the zoning by-law articles approved by Town Meeting earlier this year were approved by the attorney general. Then there were letters from the New England Transrail and from town counsel Dan Deutsch on status updates.
Communications were also sent out by the board to the appointees to the Finance Committee and by the senior center and town hall/school admin committee representatives on the status of these two new buildings.
The board voted in favor of signing the agreement between the town and AFSCME local 1703 unit 1 and allowing Rebecca Sanderson to be paid to work as the secretary for the senior center and town hall/school admin building committees.
They also approved requests to light up the town common gold in September for childhood cancer awareness, an outdoor movie night with the Wilmington Youth Hockey Association, the Wilmington-Tewksbury United Methodist’s Women’s group to place lawn signs on town common advertising their Harvest and Holly Fair, and the Sons and Daughters of Italy car show on Sunday, Oct. 24.
In public comments, resident Judy O’Connell asked whether there would be water quality testing near the Olin site with regard to the new water main on Cook Avenue. Hull replied that he expected regular water samples by the EPA in that area.
Greg Bendel gave announcements commending the fire and police departments on a great National Night Out and thanking everyone involved. He also plugged the town’s 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11 on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the high school and wished students good luck going back to school.
Among important dates was the special town election on Sept. 2 for the vacant selectman seat, with polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Salute to Service to end the meeting went to longtime resident and World War II Army veteran Joseph F. McCarthy. Bendel shared that Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia said that McCarthy was a hardworking and great guy. Bendel also said that his family held a parade in his honor for his 100th birthday this year on July 24 and thanked him for his service.
