WILMINGTON — Wilmington Memorial Library Director Tina Stewart attended the Select Board meeting this past Monday night to share about the updates made through the library’s first floor redesign project. Stewart explained that the project that had been going on for the past year was 95 percent complete, and all that was left was to receive new chairs and signs.
She reminded the board that the library was notified in May of 2022 of their receipt of a Cummings Foundation grant for $100,000. They committed to matching that with $100,000 from the Barbara Johnson Trust Fund to redesign the first floor. They also used money from the Friends of the Library and from the library’s fiscal year 2024 budget to contribute to the project.
While their previous makeover projects were designed internally by library staff, in this case they hired a project architect who worked with Stewart and former Assistant Director Charlotte Wood.
In the approved Cummings proposal, Wood pointed out that library staff had been trying to solve service needs in town despite capacity restraints since their proposal for a new library didn’t pass at Town Meeting in 2005. The application also highlighted the Facilities Master Plan in 2018 which slated the library for attention in 2034 at the earliest due to competing municipal and school needs.
Stewart gave shoutouts to the public buildings department for help with shelving and carpentry work, along with the town’s information technology department. She also thanked the library staff who participated in the process and pitched in with various tasks.
She especially noted that the first-floor staff had to move everything up to the second floor for six weeks before they reopened the first floor on July 24. Library pages also helped move all of the books back and forth.
In the end, they maximized the library’s limited footprint while also creating space that is flexible, inviting, and visually appealing. Stewart mentioned that the feedback of library patrons had been positive and gratifying so far. She invited the board members and residents to visit the library to see the updates.
Select Board member Greg Bendel thanked Stewart for the work she and the rest of the library team had done and continue to do. He spoke to the fact that she was almost at her retirement date but finishing strong.
Chair Gary DePalma thanked Stewart for her 49 years of service to the town and her compassion given to the community.
Kevin Caira called Stewart a “shining light in this community” and expressed his thanks as well.
Frank West said that Stewart’s longevity was a testament to her career that she was willing to stay so long. He wished her health and happiness in the future.
Lilia Maselli expressed thanks for Stewart’s commitment and dedication to the town and all library patrons.
“The people you’re leaving behind are going to do you proud,” she said.
Bendel added his personal connection with Stewart when he was younger, being friends with Stewart’s son, and how she welcomed everyone into the library in the same way as she welcomed him into her home.
In response, Stewart read aloud the letter she sent to Town Manager Jeff Hull informing him of her retirement. She said in her letter that it was inspiring to work with the dedicated and talented library staff and great to know and work with community members and other town department heads.
“I have sadness leaving a job that I’ve loved so much,” she said. “I’ll take with me many fond memories and a sense of pride. I look forward to becoming a library patron.”
Hull also spoke to Stewart’s resilience when the 2005 library proposal didn’t pass at Town Meeting, how she didn’t give up but became devoted to making the best of the space. He said he valued her leadership and encouraging staff to be flexible and experiment with new programs and services to offer patrons. He also said that he had great pleasure working with her.
DePalma offered Stewart flowers on behalf of the board.
