The advent of Prohibition, nearly 100 years ago, put Walter A. Hill in a tough position. He had been Wilmington’s chief of police for eight years.
The town was fairly quiet when he started in the spring of 1912. The police budget was $350 and he was the only full-time officer. His pay in 1912 was $272. There were several special officers, including the selectmen, Herb Barrows, Arthur Eames and Ed Nelson Eames. His predecessor, William Swain, had been appointed chief in Reading.
Hill had been a first class shoemaker in Stoneham for 30 years. In 1909, he married Alice Downs and moved to Wilmington. The Hills lived on Middlesex Avenue near Main Street in a large home that had been part of the Sabra Carter house.
Prior to 1920, the official statistics show very little problem with alcohol. There were never more than five arrests for drunkenness, and in 1914 and 1915 there were none all. The town logged its first arrest for operating under the influence in 1913.
Oral tradition, though, gives a slightly different story. Chief Hill would occasionally travel to Lowell on a streetcar. 20 minutes after leaving Wilmington, he would be at a bar in Lowell with a cold drink in his hand. Then about midnight, the telephone would ring in Herb Barrows house.
“Come get your chief,” a Lowell officer would say.
Barrows would hitch up a horse and wagon and head off to Lowell. There would be Chief Hill, in uniform, passed out cold. He might even be on the sidewalk.
Barrows would get some help and load Hill into the back of the wagon. Then he would drive him home and make sure he got to bed. This routine went on for years. Most everyone loved Chief Hill.
In 1919, the Eighteenth Amendment was ratified, to take effect one year later. And on Oct. 28, 1919, Congress passed the Volstead Act, over President Wilson’s veto. Liquor became illegal.
There were a few repercussions in Wilmington. The 1920 statistics show five arrests for violation of national prohibition laws, one for keeping and exposing liquor, 11 for drunkenness and one for operating under the influence.
On June 3, 1921, Harold Wilson was appointed Prohibition Director for Massachusetts. He lived on Church Street, next to the common. Wilson promptly started raiding places in Massachusetts where there were reports of alcohol being served or distilled. He led a raid on a farm on Shawsheen Avenue, breaking up a large still.
The local police, though, were not keen on working with Wilson. He often needed help with a raid, and would try to enlist locals, but the officers usually knew the subjects and were not enthusiastic about raiding their friends.
Wilson was fired in less than eight months, after raiding a large party for the governor in Boston. He told the Boston Globe that he knew it would cost him his job, but he had to do it.
Wilson, though, stayed quite active in the temperance movement, delivering lectures. In Wilmington, he headed an unofficial citizens committee and was critical of Chief Hill.
There was very little activity in terms of liquor enforcement for a few years. In April 1924, two federal agents bought two pints of liquor from a man on Wildwood Street. He and another man were each fined $100.
Things heated up in 1925. In late January, state police raided a house near the Reading line, arresting four men. They confiscated 75 50-gallon barrels of liquor and a large quantity of unbarreled whiskey. They also confiscated an unassembled still and other paraphernalia. On Aug. 7, 25 state police swooped in to town, raiding a half-dozen places and arresting three men.
Selectmen, meanwhile, had not been idle. They had hired two private detectives as special police, paying them $600 for a month’s work. They mingled with townspeople, gathering tips, and then pulled 27 raids. However, when the cases went to court on Aug. 11, Judge Jesse W. Morton threw most of the cases out, rejecting what he called “spotter” evidence.
Chief Hill said that he did not know that the detectives, William Forest and Leo Franzi, were special police in Wilmington until he heard them testify in court.
Judge Morton declared that the detectives had practiced deception in obtaining evidence. Without supporting testimony from regular police officers, he could not convict. The long day in court was a spectacular failure for the selectmen.
Harold Wilson promptly launched an attack on the judge.
“Will take Wilmington war to the governor” read the front-page headline in the Boston Globe two days after the court fiasco. Wilson sought to have the town taken out of the Woburn district court.
The defendants were indicted, though, and taken to trial in Superior Court in Cambridge. Only one conviction resulted. All the other defendants were acquitted.
The selectmen were not happy, and demanded Hill’s resignation. He simply walked out of the meeting.
In the 1926 town election on March 1, two of the three selectmen were replaced, and Hill won re-election as constable. But his foes were not out of the picture, not by a long shot.
Later that month, on the 30th, federal agents and state police pulled a large raid at a farm on Andover Street, North Wilmington. After the raid, Chief Hill cooperated with state police developing information. In October, though, he was among the 14 people indicted on liquor conspiracy charges.
The case went to trial in Federal District Court just after Christmas. A string of witnesses testified in support of Hill, including Judge Morton of the Woburn District Court. Hill had told Morton of several attempts to bribe him. Hill had been offered $100 plus $100 a week to ignore the still. Hill said he had tried to have the man offering the bribe come to his house, where there would be a witness, but the man was wary.
Hill also said he had told a state police corporal about the still, saying he couldn’t raid it by himself.
Hill had a lawyer named Michael J. Doyle, but other defendants had William H. Lewis, a former assistant attorney general of the United States. Lewis was the first African-American to hold that position, appointed in 1910 by President Taft.
As the trial proceeded, the criticism of the prohibition agents grew. As the case went to the jury, the Globe reported, Lewis alleged that Federal Agent Walter Sullivan had been taking graft, with the knowledge of his supervisor.
“And somebody had to go to jail,” he shouted, “and so they instituted a wholesale prosecution from the poor old plumber to the chief of police, a good, honest old fellow!”
The jury agreed, freeing all the defendants. The owner of the farm had changed his plea to guilty, and another defendant pled nolo, no contest.
A few weeks later, about 200 Wilmington residents gathered in Grange Hall for a reception honoring Chief Hill, presenting him with $150. On March 7, 1927, Hill was re-elected, along with the selectmen who had supported him.
He remained chief of police until his death in 1932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.