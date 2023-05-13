WILMINGTON — The Planning Board discussed the town’s options for creating a new zoning district to meet the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) guidelines at their meeting on May 2. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich reminded the board of the requirements for the zone: to be consisting of at least 50 acres, the capacity for at least 1,248 units, 50 percent of unit capacity within a half mile of an MBTA station, and a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre.
Previously, the comments from various town boards suggested that this seemed difficult to create and unlikely to pass at Town Meeting. Their guidance to Gingrich had been to submit a plan to DHCD for compliance so far while she explores if it is possible to create such a zone, keeping the option of noncompliance as a backup. The only known consequence for noncompliance at that time was losing grants that the town doesn’t use.
The attorney general’s most recent notice to the Commonwealth, Gingrich shared, was that communities who opt out would face civil enforcement action and potential liability under federal and state fair housing laws. Gingrich said that this information came out in March.
Since then, she started looking seriously at areas where the town could create this new zoning district. Her office began looking within the half-mile radiuses of both train stations. She displayed these areas on the screen for the board to view. A bonus of creating the zoning district in this area was that it could potentially require less parking due to proximity to the train station.
She’d then looked at existing commercial and multi-family areas in town because the district has to have multi-family housing as of right. She reasoned that if they include some areas where multi-family housing already exists, it wouldn’t be as much of a change to convince residents to adopt.
However, this change would remove any existing requirements in the new district to have commercial as part of the construction.
Areas to avoid in the new district include the groundwater protection district, because it involves a special permit without an impervious cap of 15 percent, and the flood plain area.
With these restrictions, she identified an area in North Wilmington by the train station. They were considering including the Princeton Properties area and the space behind it, or perhaps on the other side of town the area around 100 West St.
Randi Holland noted that the DHCD guidelines were challenging as there was little space left undeveloped in town. Gingrich clarified that the existing properties and units can remain. Chair Terri Boland added that there just has to be the ability to create more units in the future if existing structure is knocked down.
He also said that the units don’t have to be created by the town, but there needs to be capacity and zoning for development.
Sean Hennigan asked about the process to create the district. Gingrich replied that it would need to be approved at Town Meeting. She also said that DHCD was asked what to do if it fails at Town Meeting, and the only reply from them was to try again the next year. Foreseeing this as a real possibility, Gingrich would prepare options just as she had tonight.
Gingrich mentioned that potentially they could allow a maximum of three-story buildings with one and one-quarter parking spaces per unit, or if they preferred two parking spaces per unit that would lead to four-story buildings being allowed. The board suggested that they’d have trouble getting four-story building heights approved at the Town Meeting.
Boland asked why the area so far avoided residential and industrial areas. Gingrich answered that these kinds of developments might not fit well in those areas. She also said the residents seemed to prefer the area on Main Street have a commercial component and require mixed use for housing, which this zone couldn’t require.
Peter Moser wondered if there was a law requiring special permits for the flood plain and groundwater protection district area construction. Gingrich provided that it was in the town by-law and Massachusetts law.
Moser suggested that Gingrich hold informational sessions to educate the public and use surveys or similar mechanisms to collect feedback. He also proposed that the town perhaps use a firm to help create this district.
They agreed to continue discussion on this at their next meeting to decide about the possibility of hosting informational meetings during their meetings.
