WILMINGTON — Wilmington Middle School Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk presented to the School Committee last Wednesday night to deliver updates regarding the student advisory program and the updated schedule. She shared some feedback from a survey conducted about the first year of the student advisory program. This would be incorporated into the lesson development for the second year of the program to start next school year.
The survey results reflected that 60 percent of the staff surveyed said the materials were easy to access, 42 percent said the time allotted to advisory was adequate, and 59 percent said the material provided was important for students to know.
As for students, 89 percent felt comfortable with their advisory teacher and 82 percent felt comfortable with their advisory group. Only 44 percent of the students who participated in the survey said they liked the topics covered, but they didn’t provide any alternatives that they wished it would cover.
Instead, they asked for more interactive activities and directed study time. The survey results also showed the students and staff both wanted to have new advisory groups next year instead of remaining with the same group.
The new middle school schedule for next year would allow for daily instruction in core subjects, expanded access and inclusion for all students in unified arts, student advisory meetings once per the cycle, and the new daily “What I Need” (“WIN”) block.
Quirk explained that the WIN block will allow the implementation of a multi-tiered system of support as a structure expected and recommended in all schools by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It allows students the opportunity for intervention and extension every day.
This time could be used for reading or math support, IEP services, reteaching, or extension of a subject. Until the universal screenings and data meetings take place, they’d focus this time on executive functioning and study skills.
Another benefit of this change is that students in special education can now take a world language which they may not have been able to do previously. World language will be moved to an every other day cycle that now starts in 6th grade, which translates into 270 days of class over three years instead of a daily class or 360 days over two years.
This also allows the school to offer additional sections of the desired classes, so that more students can take their first choice of language. They’re working on curriculum changes to make sure that students will reach the same level required by the time they get to high school.
Quirk lastly mentioned that they’ll move physical education into a half-year course, as DESE has a requirement to offer physical education but no requirement for how often it must run. They’re also looking to offer more after school physical activities.
Along with a new schedule, the staff would be split into three teaching teams at each grade, with each team made up of four core subject teachers and one special education inclusion teacher. They are still focusing on implementing the recommendations from the program review.
M.J. Byrnes commented that she sees physical education as a vital opportunity for students to expend their energy so that they can learn better. She asked Quirk to reconsider the current plan in order to make P.E. a daily class.
She later restated her opinion that students would benefit from movement in their schedule even only twice a week.
Byrnes also wondered if there was a reason why the staff only rated the material of the advisory program as three out of five. Quirk said that they would ask follow-up questions throughout the next school year to determine the answer.
Stephen Turner highlighted the survey result saying that 20 percent of staff said the content for advisory wasn’t important. He also suggested that looping advisory may help to build a deeper connection, but he could also see the benefit of connecting to different teachers each year. He proposed they measure behavior issues while students are in physical education compared to when they’re not.
Quirk also mentioned that 5th grade students had already been given information around choosing their world language, and 6th and 7th grade students would be receiving that information soon.
Audrey LaConte shared that in their time at the middle school, students were allowed to go outside at the end of the lunch period. Quirk replied saying recess was removed because of behavior issues in addition to injuries and safety issues involved.
However, she said she was happy to continue this conversation to pursue a safe, structured activity outside.
LaConte also asked about the possibility of returning to a waterfall schedule. Quirk said that the waterfall structure, though helpful for classes to be at rotating times of the day, was disorienting for middle school students. They moved away in order to create a set schedule where students would know where to go every day at what time.
Jay Samaha said he was excited about some of the changes, especially the inclusion of special education students in unified arts. However, he wanted to see attention paid to students who don’t need intervention but extension of learning during their WIN block.
Quirk proposed that they would brainstorm ideas such as letting these students help those who are struggling.
LaConte cautioned using students as helpers more than occasionally, saying they wished they could’ve had more opportunity in middle school to extend their learning. Quirk added that the students who need support are the primary focus for now, but she wanted to see focus on those who need extension as well.
Samaha also suggested finding movement breaks throughout the day for safe, effective ways for students to get their energy out.
Chair David Ragsdale asked if there would be an exploratory language opportunity given to students in the 5th grade now that 6th grade students will take a true language class. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand assured him that they would be exploring this with the elementary teachers over the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.