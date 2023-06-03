WILMINGTON — Wilmington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand prepared a presentation for the School Committee about tiered interventions for chronic absenteeism in their meeting on Wednesday, May 24. He first explained that this issue is not unique but common in the Commonwealth.
The work for this presentation began at a workshop held by SEEM Collaborative for its member districts around this issue. Wilmington teachers across the school system at all levels attended and gathered materials and information to be disseminated to benefit all students.
They developed an understanding of what school avoidance is along with a commitment to developing systematic procedures for identifying and monitoring attendance and creating materials to help support students at risk.
Brand also said that the research is fairly deep into the impact academically on students who miss too much school. He shared that the level of absenteeism across the state rose by five percent from 2017 to 2021.
The workshop’s attendees created recommendations around next steps for the district. The first step would involve developing a district-wide student attendance team to review internal practices. This team would then create systematic monitoring practice and procedure to be applied across all Wilmington schools. They would also review the student and family handbook for language regarding student attendance.
Brand also suggested that the School Committee’s Policy Subcommittee review their applicable policy in this regard.
School Committee member Jesse Fennelly asked how the district defines chronic absenteeism. Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott answered that the term applies to students who miss 10 percent of school days. David Ragsdale confirmed this aligns with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s guidance and equates to missing 18 or more days of school.
Fennelly also asked to confirm that 12.4 percent of Wilmington’s students hit that number of missed school days this year, which Elliott did.
M.J. Byrnes commented that she wanted to get a better idea of exactly how many students were impacted to look at demographics and trends in the absenteeism.
Brand added that their current process separates those who may not need to be attended to given the circumstances; it’s not a unilateral approach for all students who miss 18 or more days of school.
Stephen Turner shared they might determine from these efforts that the district needs another Family Engagement Specialist. He said that understanding the reason behind the students’ absences, such as economic instability or mental illness, will be critical.
Mike Mercaldi recalled a lot of sickness in his family this fall due to students no longer being required to wear masks. He hoped that the goal of this work would be to figure out how to enable more students to be able to come to school.
Brand restated they aim to create consistency through this process in the response to students and families.
Dr. Jenn Bryson established there should be a difference between excused and unexcused absences. She said that in her perspective, it’s an issue with the district and not the child when the child doesn’t want to go to school. She also mentioned they should consider that families may be allowing their children mental health days out of school, so the district should operate with that in mind.
Audrey LaConte shared she personally learned through COVID absences in school that she can easily catch up with her schoolwork if she’s not feeling well or needs a break.
“We’re not necessarily reducing absences but increasing the tools [for students] to not be negatively impacted by absence,” she said.
Ragsdale agreed with the sentiment that it is important to understand the reason for the absences if the district is going to decrease absenteeism. He said that the process for determining the reason should be undergone in a non-punitive and non-judgmental way. He also noted that the data may point out statistical correlations but not necessarily causation factors, and there would still be external factors that cannot be fixed.
Elliott agreed that the group would look at student details and the purpose of absences.
“The intent is to provide tiered interventions that students need so that they want to and are able to come to school and participate,” she said.
She clarified that they’re not digging further into issues like sickness or mental health absences.
