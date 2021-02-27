WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen opened their meeting on Monday night with the traditional COVID-19 updates from Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse and Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh. The town’s COVID-19 numbers given were 61 positive and 200 in quarantine, continuing on a steady decline from January.
Newhouse shared frustration regarding Governor Charlie Baker’s decision that the state will no longer supply first dose vaccinations to local Boards of Health as of March 1 after being fully prepared to do so.
“We do have a few first dose vaccines for the next couple of days… that’s it for us,” she said. “If you receive a first dose vaccination from Wilmington, you’re guaranteed a second dose.”
She suggested those eligible to receive the vaccine right now go to vaxfinder.mass.gov to make a vaccination appointment.
The board agreed with her frustration and gave their appreciation to the health department for their preparedness. Kevin Caira asked how residents who already received the first dose will be notified of their second dose appointment, and Newhouse answered that they’ll receive a reminder for their appointments starting March 4.
Gary DePalma brought up the state’s low rating in terms of vaccine distribution, and Jomarie O’Mahony did the same for Wilmington’s number of vaccines received compared to other towns.
“We hope our state delegation could see why Wilmington isn’t getting the vaccines and other towns around us are somehow able to get them,” she said.
Greg Bendel mentioned that the town’s state delegation has reached out with the possibility of creating a regional vaccination site here. Chairman Jonathan Eaton appreciated the health department’s efforts in disseminating information despite constantly changing guidance.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh chimed in to say that the department has responded to some potential COVID positive cases and disinfected everything appropriately. He reported that first responders who have wanted the vaccine have now received both doses.
He went on to express his own dissatisfaction to have the emergency distribution plan that they prepare every year, finally applicable to be used, scrapped.
He said, “It’s demoralizing that our state leaders have basically no confidence in us to handle these types of situations.”
Eaton thanked Cavanaugh and the police and fire departments for their work before he directed the meeting to COVID-19 updates from Elderly Services and Veterans Services.
Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello explained the frustration of elders in town who have been quarantining for so long and now are expected to go to unfamiliar places with a lot of other people to get a vaccine. She said that her staff have done their best to field calls, make vaccine appointments, organize transportation, fill out the paperwork, and print the information for folks.
In addition to vaccine appointment help, they’ve continued services like home-delivered meals, an AARP income tax program, and regular classes like tai chi.
The board then took turns thanking Marciello and her staff at the senior center for supporting seniors in these and other creative ways.
“It doesn’t go unnoticed that you’re making sure our seniors aren’t forgotten during this time,” added O’Mahony.
Town Manager Jeff Hull seconded that the Elderly Services staff members have gone above and beyond.
Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia was also invited to give an update on Veterans Services and the impact of COVID-19. He referenced the events they held in 2020 including the Veterans Benefit night last March, the Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, partnering with the WHS hockey team for a fundraiser, and dedicating a street to WWII veteran George Peloza.
Their work has recognized veterans through things like the Wilmington Fallen Heroes memorial made by Liam Prigmore and connecting veterans to disability when they come in for help making a vaccine appointment.
He said that their focus is on helping veterans to reintegrate with services as soon as they return from war. Some data he shared said that veteran suicide is up 20 percent since the pandemic began and 30 percent for those in active duty.
One upcoming thing they want to do is bring in representatives from the Home Base program at Massachusetts General Hospital to train Wilmington’s first responders to identify and respond to mental health-related red flags in veterans.
He also mentioned that the Bedford VA healthcare system is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for registered veterans aged 50 and older.
“Any veteran enrolled in the VA healthcare system, by all means, give our office a call or call 781-687-4000.”
Any thanks that the board gave him, he only wanted to share with the entire Veterans Services team.
A few board members said that they saw the director’s personal reach recently in neighboring towns and even overseas, as DePalma explained that his grandson stationed in Norway was talking about him.
“I know that in other communities veterans don’t have the same opportunities that ours do,” said Hull, before he described a letter he’d received from a veteran in another community thanking this department for helping him.
