WILMINGTON — Al­though election day isn’t until Nov. 3, Massachu­setts offers in person, ear­ly voting in the weeks leading up to the election. In Wilmington, voters are able to cast their ballot in the presidential election, as well as in down ballot races, beginning on Sat­urday, Oct. 17 through Fri­day, Oct. 30. No application is required.

All early voting will take place at Wilmington Town Hall, located at 121 Glen Road. It will be offered from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sun­day, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday-Wed­nesday Oct. 19-21, Friday, Oct. 23, Monday, Oct. 26, and Wednesday-Friday Oct. 28-30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sat­urday, Oct. 24, and 9 a.m. - 1 on Sunday Oct. 25.

On election day, all voters in Wilmington will vote at Shriners Auditori­um, lo­ca­ted at 99 Ford­ham Road, regardless of pre­cinct from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

If one has applied for a mail-in ballot, one is able to vote early or on election day instead as long as they have not returned their mail-in ballot to the Town Clerk’s office. If the ballot has already been returned to the drop box next to the Town Hall’s front door, then one cannot vote early or in person on election day. If one votes early, they are also not eligible to vote in person on election day.

In order to guarantee the ability to vote in the 2020 election, one has to be re­gistered to vote by Oct. 24. Voter registration is available online, by mail, or in person at Town Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. The last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is Oct. 28, and it must be postmarked or returned in person by Nov. 3. Appli­cations for mail-in ballots can be emailed to townclerk@wilmingtonma.gov or deliver­ed in person to the Town Hall.

With questions regarding voter registration and/or voting in the 2020 elections, contact the Town Clerk’s office at 978-658-2030.

