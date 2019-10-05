WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Board of Selectmen has voted to approve a change of officers/directors/LLC managers and alteration of premises for an all alcohol-restaurant license for Michael’s Place Restaurant. The update was approved by the four members of the board present; Selectman and former owner of the business Michael McCoy recused himself from the vote.
Though McCoy no longer owns the restaurant itself, he does still own the plot of land that it sits on.
This vote comes in the aftermath of a site renovation, which added a bar to the facility. The restaurant’s hours and dining room menu remain the same.
The vote was preceded by a public hearing, during which the board and members of the community were free to ask questions of restaurant representatives. Present were Sohan Saini and his attorney, on behalf of Sumanbeera, Inc., the company that runs the restaurant. The business is currently owned by Beera Ram.
The restaurant held a soft re-opening on Sept. 17. It closed for a few days, beginning on Sept. 22, in order to take inventory of food and beverages and replenish supplies.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony asked if any abutters were present, to which none came forward.
The business will likely come before the town again in the near future, in order to acquire an entertainment license. The restaurant has a jukebox, for which the owner has not yet applied for a permit to use.
