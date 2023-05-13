FRAMINGHAM/WILMINGTON — When Ally Moran came on in relief in an April 28th contest with Westfield State, she was simply hoping to secure another win for her team. After two and two thirds of scoreless work, she did just that, earning the victory in a 6-5 win for Framingham State.
On the bus ride home, the Wilmington native was enjoying a two-game sweep of their MASCAC rivals with her teammates. That was when Moran made a realization — she just claimed the program’s single season win record.
“We were on the bus on the way back to Framingham and I was like oh, that’s pretty cool,” said Moran on realizing her 18th win was the single season record.
Moran’s 18th season win passes Kelsi Gunarathne’s 17 wins in 2017 in the Framingham record books.
“It’s cool,” the senior admitted. “It’s always cool to be recognized, obviously I couldn’t do it myself. I owe it to my team. Sure, it’s my name, but it’s really a team record which is cool.”
Moran is a large part in why the Rams concluded a 29-11 season in which the team will be searching for their second consecutive MASCAC Championship. In 24 total appearances, Moran’s numbers are video-game like. Her 18-5 record with a 1.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts has earned the right-hander four MASCAC Pitcher of the Week nods this season.
“We put in the work every day,” she said of her successful season. “We’re throwing consistently in practice (like) working on hitting spots and working on spin pitches (and) being able to set up batters to produce those weaker hits so the defense can field. I owe it to that stuff, just the little things.”
A 2019 graduate of Wilmington High School, Moran’s freshman season of softball at Framingham was canceled due to COVID, making her a senior in the classroom but a junior athletically. Coming into Framingham, Moran knew she was stepping into a program that is built on success.
“I knew coming into Framingham the program was one of the better programs in the MASCAC, and I knew the team played strong defense,” she said. “I was obviously hoping that it would continue as I was here. I just show up, do what I have to do every day, and the defense behind me really makes it easy for me to do what I have to do.”
Since Moran has walked through the door as a freshman, Framingham head coach Larry Miller has seen her develop at a fast rate.
“She’s been a two time all conference pitcher and has really progressed nicely over the years here,” said Miller. “Her stats speak for themselves on what she’s been able to do. She’s matured really well as an athlete and a pitcher and has been able to understand what her strengths are and execute in games.”
Moran isn’t the hardest thrower, but brings a complete skill set to the table that always provides the offense with winning opportunities.
“The biggest thing is she’s been trusting the game plan and executing her pitches,” said Miller. “We say all the time in the coaching world if you’re a pitcher who can spin it, who can hit their spots, and change speeds, that’s how you’re successful. She’s been able to most days do all three things in a way to be effective.”
With the MASCAC tournament beginning on Friday, the top-seeded Rams will play the winner of Fitchburg State and Westfield State on Friday, in which Miller expects Moran to be a key contributor in.
“When you get into playoff time, things get crazy sometimes,” said the coach. “If she pitches well this weekend we’re going to be in an opportunity to win our tournament and make another appearance in the NCAA’s. She’s going to have the ball for a lot of those innings.”
After a record-breaking season, Moran is excited for the challenge the postseason brings.
“I’m very excited and everyone else is very excited too,” she said. “We split with Fitchburg on Saturday and we swept Westfield (but) they’re both good teams. We’re looking forward to it.”
Coming off a championship last season, Moran and her team are striving to live up that expectation.
“As a program overall we’re competitive in our league. It’s not necessarily an expectation that we're going to be in the championship but it’s always the hope. We have been one of the top teams in the conference,” she said.
Moran was honored to claim the single season record, but is shifting her focus to postseason softball.
“I was happy, the recognition is cool,” she said. “But we have the more important goal up ahead.”
