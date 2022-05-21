WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night opened with highlights from the high school Athletic Department before the committee reorganized their positions and committees and received the Superintendent’s Report.
Athletic Director Mia Muzio shared updates including the first winning season of boys basketball since 2011; girls basketball winning the Christmas tournament; the gymnastics team finishing third at states; the cheer team being the champion of the Middlesex League; and girls indoor track going undefeated.
She also listed all of the seniors this year going into athletic programs in college and at which schools, like Holy Cross, Bryant University, Merrimack College, the University of Vermont, and Curry College.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes said she enjoyed seeing these co-op programs increasing activity and interest in these sports and also the social circle diversity of students. She noted that through athletic failures will come successes.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand asked Muzio to speak to the popularity of co-op programs in general. Muzio replied saying that there are plenty of sports in high school athletics with decreasing numbers, including girls hockey, swim, gymnastics, and boys lacrosse.
“It’s hard for schools to have a full program without a co-op due to lack of interest,” she explained.
The only public comment from that night came from resident Jeffrey Cohen, who claimed that there aren’t any educational benefits to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He suggested that these “radical concepts” and other “twisted initiatives” are introducing inappropriate ideologies to Wilmington students.
The committee re-elected the same members to chair, vice-chair, and secretary — Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson, David Ragsdale, and M. J. Byrnes, respectively.
The committee thanked Bryson for her consistency in leadership and timely communications with the rest of the committee and the community. Bryson, in return, said that she’s inspired by her fellow members who are also generous and selfless with their time.
For their subcommittee positions, the committee was eager to let newer members get their chance to serve. Bryson stepped down from the Policy Subcommittee to make room for Stephen Turner. Turner also joined the Town Hall Building Committee and volunteered as an alternate for the Equity Committee.
The Superintendent evaluation, WEF, Legislative, Wildwood Building, and negotiations subcommittees volunteers stayed the same. Plowman became the representative to SEPAC, and Bryson and Ragsdale volunteered for the nurses subcommittee. They also created a new Budget Subcommittee onto which Turner, Bryson, and Jesse Fennelly volunteered.
Superintendent Brand’s report for this meeting included a list of the 73 schools to which this year’s seniors have committed, the teacher and staff appreciation week, and updates on enrollment and the North Intermediate School principal.
He declared Dr. Diane Guerrera as the new NIS principal and mentioned her experience as a math teacher and an instructional specialist. He also noted that the search for a new principal for the Woburn Street School is moving forward.
The unofficial updated enrollment numbers reflected a 22-student increase in students from pre-k to 11th grade since Oct. 1, according to Brand. Among the current 8th grade class of 258 students, they were aware that 85 were accepted to the Shawsheen Tech. They estimated the 8th-9th grade retention rate this upcoming year to be between 57 and 64 percent, which Brand said would near the retention rate from 2020.
Lastly, he thanked all of the parties involved in the Special Olympics which was held in partnership with Billerica and supported by Wilmington Educational Foundation, the Wilmington Memorial Library, Care Solace, the Recreation Department, and the Behavioral Health Task Force, among other community groups.
Ragsdale thanked retiring NIS principal Christine McMenimen for her time in leadership at the North and the middle school and welcomed Guerrera into the district. Jay Samaha also gave his appreciation for all of Wilmington’s staff and teachers in connection with the appreciation week message Brand sent.
Brand also prepared updates for the board on the middle school program review. He recalled how it was one of his goals as superintendent to complete a 360-degree review of the middle school program. In doing so, he said he’d taken the feedback from staff, community, and students and then presented his overall findings and priorities to advance the school forward.
In addition, he asked staff members what they thought was missing. He stated his intention to present a final report for their next meeting on May 25 at 7 p.m.
Plowman noted her appreciation for Brand’s efforts in this review and could see that this would have a positive impact on the middle school. Ragsdale asked when they could expect changes to be made from the recommendations, and Brand answered that he would expect changes within the next three years, if not sooner.
One other item that the committee received was an outline of the superintendent evaluation timeline. Bryson detailed that the end-of-cycle progress report was due May 25 and School Committee member reports due June 3. Then, the subcommittee would meet and the final presentation would be made on June 22. Several committee members offered to explain the process to any newer members who had questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.