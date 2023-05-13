WILMINGTON — If you build it, they will come.
Rick Hill and Jim Buck, two long-time members of the Wilmington baseball community, aren’t building a baseball field in the middle of rural Iowa — but they had a similar idea to rejuvenate baseball in the area of Wilmington.
For young athletes throughout Massachusetts, the best time of the year to play baseball is the summer months. Warm temperatures, no school, and night games under the lights create memories to last a lifetime, regardless of wins and losses.
This summer, baseball is going to be even better in Wilmington and its surrounding towns. In its 54th season, The Northeast Baseball League has recently opened registration for this summer, while also announcing a major change in the foundation of the league.
What used to be a league solely for high school players will now feature a ladder of development for players as young as age 13, as the Northeastern Massachusetts Baseball League, a league put in place of Pony League, and Northeast League are combining.
“Right around this time last summer, Jim and I were talking about the prospect of putting the two leagues together and giving towns and kids to progress up the line so you start out with your team as thirteen year olds, and over the years you go up and the next thing you know, you’re team is that next group of high school kids,” said Hill, who’s been involved with the Northeast League since 2011.
When the league originated in 1969, the primary objective was to provide a place to play for next season’s high school team across the north shore.
“It’s always been next year’s varsity team, and that’s basically it,” said Hill. “The varsity coach gives us a list of kids who want to play summer baseball and we put the team together.”
With the addition of the Northeastern Massachusetts Baseball League, players in age groups 16U and 14U will create a farm system for local high school programs, representing next season’s middle school and freshman/JV teams.
“We thought of picking (the Northeastern Massachusetts Baseball League) up and giving us a feeder system, and the idea to keep this league going and give us one league where people can have a one stop shop and go through,” said Buck, the current treasurer for the Northeast League and former Wilmington Little League President.
After combining the league, both Hill and Buck hope to regain the interest of local ballplayers in the area.
“The Northeast League was only known to the high school players and knew this was coming in the summertime,” said Hill. “Everyone else was oblivious to it. We’re trying to involve these kids at a younger age (and provide) a carrot out there to reach for.”
Each division will play a 12-15 game season against various surrounding towns, such as Lynnfield, North Reading, Wilmington, Wakefield, Stoneham, Billerica,
Tewksbury, Lowell, Andover, North Andover, Chelmsford, Dracut, Methuen, and Tyngsboro, who have all played in the league in the past.
“The goal is to take away all the things that stand in the way of someone saying we can’t sign up for that in the summertime or we don’t have time for that,” said Buck. “We’re going to try to play during the week and that’s what people want.
“That’s when you want to play baseball,” he continued. “You don’t want to play baseball in April when it’s forty-six degrees and drizzle. June and July is the best time in New England to play baseball.”
Registration of existing and new teams are currently being accepted. Interested teams should reach out to Glen Crooker at glencrooker@yahoo.com no later than May 22nd, 2023.
