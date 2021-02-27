WILMINGTON — Recently, the students of the Service Learning class at Wilmington High School were recognized by The Wish Project in an email newsletter for their work in donating winter clothing and cleaning supplies.
“We have received car load after car load of warm winter clothing, winter coats, hats, gloves, cleaning products, and personal hygiene products from several students in this class. Thank you Rachel, Jess, Annie, Ida, and Zoe for your hard work in and out of class,” the newsletter read. “A huge thank you goes out to these amazing students, who have played a huge part in making our mission possible during these difficult times.”
The Wish Project is a non-profit organization located in North Chelmsford that serves as a furniture, clothing, and diaper bank that works to distribute necessary items to caseworkers as needed. They commonly distribute items as “wishes,” in which social workers from partner agencies place “wishes” for needed goods for clients using the online Wish Placement System.
Once approved, the clients will pick up the items themselves. Other ways in which The Wish Project distributes goods are through “Projects” in which items are given in bulk to partner agencies, and Emergency Aid to those who are victims of emergencies such as fires and natural disasters.
The Service Learning Class at Wilmington High School is taught by Margie Dunlap. The class is structured around the goal of gaining a greater understanding of the value of service through the students’ research and evaluation of local, national, and global charitable and humanitarian organizations.
To make a monetary donation to The Wish Project, visit their website at https://www.thewishproject.org/ways-to-donate/. Drop off donations are also accepted; those donating in this way must fill out a donation form found on the organization’s website, as well.
