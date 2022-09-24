In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
The other lived on Shawsheen Avenue, next to Bridge Lane. He was a farmer, considerably younger than his namesake.
Someone in town came up with assigning numbers to the names, just to keep them straight. The man from High Street became Bill Hen One, and the farmer from Shawsheen Avenue was Bill Hen Two. Both men were descended from Rev. Thomas Carter, the first Puritan minister of Woburn, who settled there in 1642. Their relationship to each other has never been traced, other than to say they were distant cousins.
Bill Hen Two was one of the finest men ever to call himself a citizen of Wilmington. He was a giant of a man, a long, lean, sparse Yankee who was the soul of rectitude and honor and was never known to swear.
Characterized by the typical ornery streak of the Carter family, a vow to Bill Hen Two was a thing to be kept, no matter how ridiculous the circumstances. Bill Hen once discovered one of his sisters using his razor for cutting her corns. He swore he would never shave again, and he never did. His brother Charles was kicked by a cow, and he swore he would never again drink milk. And he never did.
His family called him Henry, not to distinguish him from William Henry Carter One, but from his father and grandfather, both of whom were named William.
Bill Hen Two was born in a home which was just across the town line in Burlington. Shortly after the Civil War, his father purchased the Eldad Carter farm on Shawsheen Avenue. The farmhouse was a typical farmhouse which had been built before the town was founded. They added to the house, making rooms on the side and in back on the second floor, changes which a person who knows his colonial architecture can readily detect. The two chimneys, for instance, did not go through the ridge pole, a sure sign that the house is not as it was when originally built.
Bill Hen Two, like the rest of the Yankee farmers of that day, was a fine teamster. At a very early age, he was able to handle his team, and his ability was second to none.
The Farmers & Mechanics Club, a distinctly Wilmington organization, sponsored a field plowing contest for many years. The earliest contest was held in the field where
St. Thomas Church now stands, then known as the Thomas Bond place. Later, they were on the Common or on the site of the Swain School. The last one was held shortly before the First World War.
Bill Hen Two frequently won the plowing contests. He won the same way he plowed his fields — take it easy, do a good job, and never swear at the horses.
A man named Spaulding, the overseer of the Town Farm, was very anxious to win the plowing contest. One year, he bought Bill Hen’s prize team, especially for the effort, but Bill Hen won anyway, much to Spaulding’s chagrin. Bill Hen was supposed to have driven a “green” team that year.
He and his brother would buy up large tracts of land, log off the timber, and then sell the land again. Sometimes they sold the logs directly to a mill, in which cases they would do their own teaming. Other times they sold the lumber after it had been cut, either as lumber or cordwood. Often they would employ Fred “Braybo” Brabant, another excellent teamster.
One of his early jobs was to bring the timbers from Clapp’s Mill to the Congregational Church when the steeple was rebuilt after the hurricane of 1873. Clapp’s Mill stood down in the Garden of Eden, off Chestnut Street.
One of the stories is that Bill Hen was the only man to ever lose a pair of horses in Silver Lake. We do not know whether the story was true or not. Perhaps it was told to us to keep a little boy from going on surreptitious swimming trips.
In those days, the farmers who had occasion to drive down Lake Street would take a short cut across the shallow portion of the lake, arriving on terra firma again on Main Street, near Glen Road. The water would make the wood in the wheels “swell up” and thus keep the iron tires tightly in place. Anyway, we were told that on one such trip, Bill Hen drove a team into a hole and lost them.
Perhaps the story was confused in our young mind with another story about a team of horses being lost while cutting ice for the Boston Ice Company. We don’t know.
Bill Hen Two married twice. His first wife was Lizzie Harnden, a member of one of Wilmington’s oldest families. She was the daughter of Everell Harnden, who lived on Hardscrabble (High Street) but later moved to Tewksbury.
She was the teacher in the West School, just down the street from Bill Hen Two’s farm. Lizzie is described as having been “a lovely fragile thing.” Bill Hen Two, then a 36-year-old bachelor farmer, was smitten with the lovely 21-year-old schoolteacher. She died five years later after a lingering illness.
Broken-hearted, Bill Hen turned to his neighbors for comfort, the Daniel Gowings, a quarter mile away. Daniel was the last lock-tender on the Middlesex Canal. He lived in the old lockhouse, and later across the street, near the bridge on Shawsheen Avenue.
The next spring, Clara Gowing became Mrs. William Henry Carter. Their granddaughter said that Clara “had been pining for him all along.”
Bill Hen was a road surveyor for Wilmington for many years, and one of the best, in the days before the town had a highway superintendent. It was he who raised the hill in Wilmington Square, at the time when the railroad raised the bridge. It was also he who widened Woburn Street from Perry’s Corner to Salem Street, back in 1914.
The county commissioners decreed that the street should be made 40 feet wide, which meant that many trees had to be cut down, stone walls moved, etc. Two big trees on the Hoyt place had to be moved back ten feet because the owner refused to allow them to be cut.
Up on the Eames farm, there was an apple tree which the owner wanted to keep, so the stone wall was built around the tree. Down near the railroad, where the road cut through a hillock, a massive stone wall was built, all part of Bill Hen’s work.
The thing for which many remembered Bill Hen is the story of the hat upon the coffin.
Mrs. Dr. Henry Hiller was the possessor of a magnificent coffin, and it was on the occasion when she was using it for the last time — her funeral, in 1900.
The coffin was a tremendous thing, very heavy and very expensive. It was known all over, and her funeral was to all effect, a holiday for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Special police had to be brought up from Woburn to handle the heavy crowds, and a number of husky men were recruited to be pall bearers. Bill Hen, tall and lank, was one of them.
Ed Nichols was in charge of the funeral. As the hearse, drawn by four horses, made its way down Church Street, it was escorted by the pall bearers, each straight and erect, and marching in file beside the coffin. Bill Hen, however, couldn’t forget that he was the road surveyor, and every time he saw a pebble in the road, he would deviate from his line of march long enough to kick the pebble aside.
But to get back to the hat on the coffin. It is a story Bill Hen often related to his children.
The front windows of the Hiller house had to be taken out, in order to get the coffin out of the building. Some of the pall bearers were inside the building, passing out the coffin, and others were outside, receiving it.
Suddenly, Bill Hen, always a gentleman, remembered that a gentleman never wears his hat in the presence of a lady, even if that lady is deceased.
He said, “Take off your hats.”
Everyone complied. But passing out a coffin while holding a hat in one hand was a very difficult thing to do, so all the pall bearers, without further adieu, put their hats on the coffin, Bill Hen included.
To the rest of the pall bearers, it was a passing incident. But not to William Henry Carter Two. To the end of his life, he never could forget that when the casket of Mrs. Dr. Henry Hiller left her home for its last resting place, there was on top of it a tall silk hat, belonging to him.
And he never could figure out whether or not that was a sacrilegious act.
