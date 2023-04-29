It’s been nearly 70 years since the last coronation in England. When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, a Wilmington resident joined in the London celebration.
While most Americans would only read about it in the papers or possibly see a broadcast or a newsreel, Donald Allen flew across “the pond” for the event.
Transatlantic air travel in 1953 was a lengthy venture, about 11 hours on propeller-driven planes. It would be several years before commercial jet service would be available. Ocean liners still carried many travelers.
Don flew both ways. He reported that the air was full of planes each way. Usually a transatlantic plane never sees any other planes in a flight across the ocean, but on the return trip, three planes were sighted. There were over 700 planes that flew the Atlantic on special trips to London.
Don had a fine seat to watch the parade. He was 15 feet above the sidewalk and 50 feet from the Queen, when she passed by in the Royal Coach. He had paid 20 pounds in British currency for the seat, and said it was worth it.
Allen, who went with his uncle, had to stay in a hotel about 30 miles from London. The British people, he said, were not the traditional stiff and formal folk that they are said to be, but very friendly.
There was a Coronation Ball in the hotel, the evening after the Queen had been crowned. All the British appeared in formal dress, but the 30 Americans in the hotel wore business suits.
The British took it in their stride and everything went off in a tip-top manner. A Virginia Reel started the evening dance, after which the British gentlemen were going out of their way to ask the American ladies to dance, and the British ladies were just as obliging.
Don reported that one Texan in the crowd gasped, “Texas was never like this!”
Later Don and his uncle flew to Holland for a 36 hour visit to Voldendam, where they enjoyed real Java coffee, Dutch style. They returned to Britain, then flew to Iceland and home. The route home was close to Greenland, but they did not see that fabulous country.
Arriving at New York, they found the air stacked with planes arriving from London, and were able to see quite a few of them as they waited their turn to land at the airport.
“It cost a mint,” said Don, “but it was worth every cent.”
He was probably well-qualified to make such a pronouncement. He was an accountant.
Donald and Yvonne Allen lived on Middlesex Avenue in North Wilmington. Mrs. Allen was one of the first traffic supervisors in Wilmington.
