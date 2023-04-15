WILMINGTON — The Select Board took time during their meeting on Monday night to honor Chair Judy O’Connell, as it was also her last meeting on the board. O’Connell is not running for re-election for her seat which is up for the annual town election on April 22.
Select Board member Greg Bendel referred to O’Connell as “the Tom Brady of public service” through her return to the board three years ago out of retirement. He mentioned O’Connell graduating from WHS and going on to captain her Merrimack College softball team to the NCAA Women’s Softball National Championship.
O’Connell served in town as an educator, small business owner and avid volunteer. Bendel referenced her service on the School Committee, the Yentile Farm Recreation Committee, and the Select Board where she was an advocate for residents and worked on important issues from public safety to housing.
Bendel thanked her for her leadership, friendship, and mentorship to himself and many others.
“Every time you’ve stepped up to the plate for the town, you’ve never once struck out,” he said.
A few residents spoke up from the audience to share kind words. Diane Allen mentioned O’Connell’s service to the board as one of only a select few women who have been on the Select Board. She appreciated O’Connell’s thoughtfulness, professionalism, and enthusiasm.
Lou Cimaglia also commented on O’Connell’s professionalism. He spoke to how much she cares about the community as evidenced through her years of devotion on the board and on other committees.
Mike Champoux noted O’Connell’s ability to disagree with someone without being disagreeable. He said he was sure to see O’Connell serve the town in other ways and looked forward to supporting her as she does so.
Michael Caira said that O’Connell exemplifies what a public official should be. He attested to her leadership during his former work on the Select Board and as town moderator and town manager.
Frank West commented that whoever gets elected to O’Connell’s seat will have big shoes to fill.
School Committee Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson stood up to thank O’Connell for her coaching and mentoring behind the scenes.
“From the very beginning of my career I’ve looked to you for advice,” she said.
Bryson thanked O’Connell for being a consistent role model to her and many others.
Select Board member Lilia Maselli also shared appreciation for O’Connell’s mentorship during her time on the board. She also spoke to the effect that O’Connell had in her son’s life as his math teacher.
Gary DePalma brought up the respect he had for O’Connell through disagreements or criticism where he was treated with respect. He called her a class act.
Kevin Caira said that his regret with O’Connell was not getting to coach her on the WHS freshman softball team. He named professionalism, passion, selflessness, and thoughtfulness as words that come to mind around O’Connell’s service to the town. He also referred to her as “the G.O.A.T.” He appreciated her taking charge especially over the past year on the board.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said that all of O’Connell’s actions have been to better the Town of Wilmington. He said that he appreciated her ability to facilitate actions and immerse herself in issues. He also thanked her for her friendship.
Bendel also mentioned that everyone present in the room that night was there to honor and celebrate the chair.
In her response, O’Connell told the audience that she was honored, flattered, and deeply touched by their words that night. She said that she sees herself as no better than any other Wilmington volunteer. She mentioned that she tried to support every area of town to the best of her ability and build relationships with all of the various town departments.
She thanked all of the board members, the town manager’s office, and residents for their support. She specifically thanked Michael Caira and Mike Newhouse for being her mentors.
She said she put her heart and soul into her work on the board and she’s done her best to be a friend and advocate for her fellow residents and board members.
“The support that I’ve received over the past several days is something I’ll always remember,” she continued.
She also thanked her family for being her team and her biggest fans before expressing gratitude for everyone in the audience and promising not to go anywhere.
A newly elected board member will join for the next meeting on April 24, two days after the election.
