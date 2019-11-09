WILMINGTON — On the 11th day of the 11th month of the year, at 11 a.m., Wilmington continues its yearly tradition of honoring veterans for the Veterans Day ceremonies. Veterans Day celebrates the armistice of World War I, which took place on Nov. 11 1918 and was first celebrated exactly 100 years ago this Veterans Day.
The ceremony on Monday is preceded by a number of town functions. This Saturday, Wilmington United Methodist Church is hosting a complimentary breakfast for veterans and guests. They’ll be serving eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, homefries, pastries, and drinks from 9 a.m. Anyone who wants to sign up can contact Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia at 978-694-2040.
Next, Boy Scout Troop 136 is hosting an event to collect donations for hospitalized veterans at the Friendship Lodge on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re inviting attendees to bring toiletries and new clothing items and to sign holiday cards while they enjoy light refreshments and hear stories from various speakers. The flyer recommends calling Frank West at 978-658-1754 for more information.
The Wilmington Department of Veterans Services forwarded an invite to all Wilmington residents to attend and remember the town’s past and present veterans on Monday at 11 a.m. Veterans Director Lou Cimaglia hopes that folks will join on the town common to show their appreciation this year.
“This town is extremely patriotic,” he said. “It’s the least we can do for our veterans for all the sacrifices they and their families make.”
He recommends that folks bundle up when they come out to pay their respects for their fallen comrades and living veterans.
Besides residents, the department has invited a number of important people from the community and is still finalizing the list of attendees. Veterans Services will be assembling for the ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. at the Fourth of July parking lot before proceeding to the Town Common for a short speaking program.
According to the Wilmington Veterans Facebook page, “this year’s ceremony will begin with the ringing of our Ceremonial Bell 21 times as a salute and remembrance of those who served and sacrificed during the Battle of the Bulge on the 75th year anniversary.”
The page also shared a flyer for the New England Eagles Veteran Hockey Club’s game against alumni from the Boston Bruins, which will be held at The Edge Sports Center in Bedford on Saturday, Nov. 16. Tickets are free for VA Bedford patients, $5 for children, and $10 for adults, and the proceeds will go to the Skate for the 22 Foundation.
Ticket requests can be sent via email to Shannon Reilly at sreilly@sft22.org.
