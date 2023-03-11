The WHS Cheerleaders finished fourth at Sunday’s Regional competition held at Billerica Memorial High School. The team includes top row from left, Ava Thibert, Emma Chirichiello, Erin Murray, Maya lanzi and Sophia Calumby ; Middle row from left, Brooke Gifford, Emma Erickson, Lily McLaughlin, Isabella Cooper and Lilly King; Front row from left, Bella Iascone, Kelci MacKenzie, Sarah Gillespie, Madisyn Murray and Kayleigh Cunningham. (courtesy photo).