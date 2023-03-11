BILLERICA – After clinching the Middlesex League Championship title, the Wilmington High School cheerleading squad looked to translate their success to postseason competition.
On Sunday, the team took to the mat at Billerica High School to begin their postseason run at the North Regional Championship.
After posting a score of 80.4 and placing fourth overall, the ‘Cats have placed their bid to the state meet at Worcester State this weekend.
“(I’m) proud of the athletes for the show they put on today,” said Wilmington first-year head coach Kylie Bolarinho. “We have a lot of work to do this upcoming week but the work will be worth it come next Sunday at Worcester State University competing for the state title.”
Throughout the winter season, Bolarinho has continued to make progressions to their routine as the group improved their skills. On Sunday, the ‘Cats were able to execute a new version of their routine.
“There’s been changes throughout the routine, throughout the season we’ve been making changes on the routine,” said Bolarinho. “That’s the first time going in with the new routine (with the changes).”
Even though Bolarinho is proud of the way her team performed, she knows there’s always room for improvement as her group shifts focus to the state championship meet.
“I think we did pretty good,” she said. “There’s always room for improvement, it was a start and we’re getting there and getting better. Overall, we did better than we have in the past.”
Wildcat captain Sarah Gillespie was a key contributor in Wilmington’s routine on Sunday. However, her impact extends to off the mat.
“It’s felt good to lead the team to where we are now,” she said. “I feel like I’ve helped a lot throughout the way and it’s good to know that there’s people looking up to me and listening to what I’m saying.”
Like Bolarinho, she knows the team can improve for a chance at the state championship.
“(We did) definitely better than we have in the past, like (coach) said there’s always room to improve and we will do better, but it wasn’t bad and I’m proud of how we did,” said Gillespie.
Kelci MacKenzie, another high performer on the mat, is proud of the way her squad has started their postseason. As the team practices this week for states, she admits the stunts is one area where the routine can improve the most.
“I feel like we are doing good so far,” said MacKenzie. “We can definitely do better but it’s a good start and we’ll be prepared for states.”
