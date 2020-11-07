WILMINGTON — While the results for the national elections are not yet announced, Wilmington has made it loud and clear who they chose in this historic election.
The following results are for the contested races, and these numbers are from the Town Clerk’s office. The percentages are pulled from the New York Times’ live update page of the U.S election.
In the presidential election, Joe Biden won Wilmington with 54.1 percent (7,950 votes) of the total votes. Trump had 43.5 percent (6,394 votes) of the votes in Wilmington.
In the election for the U.S Senate seat for Massachusetts, Ed Markey won re-election with 56.8 percent (8,181 votes) of Wilmington’s total vote, and Kevin O’Connor has 42.8 percent (6,164 votes) of the vote.
Winning the seat for the U.S House seat representing Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District is Seth Moulton, gaining 8,305 of Wilmington’s votes. His opponent, John Paul Moran, had 4,978 votes.
The Town of Wilmington voted Yes on Question 1 (concerning the Right to Repair), with 10,679 votes.
Additionally, Wilmington voted No on Question 2 (concerning Ranked-Choice Voting), with 8,906 votes.
The Representative for the 19th Middlesex District in the MA General Court is David Robertson, with 6,902 of Wilmington’s votes, beating Alec DiFruscia, who had 4,828 votes.
For the Governor's Council, Eileen Duff ran uncontested and garnered 9,974 votes.
Bruce Tarr ran uncontested and re-elected to the position of State Senator with 10,875 votes.
With 1,599 votes, Ken Gordon was re-elected to the Representative for the 21st Middlesex District in the MA General Court.
Finally, with 9,099 votes, Tara DeCristofaro was re-elected to the position of Register of Probate.
As the votes come in across the country, residents are reminded to, no matter the outcome, stay safe, and be kind to one another in these chaotic times.
