Waiting and hoping we’ll get that vaccine. It’s almost like waiting for Christmas — only it’s much more important.
The year 1955 had people waiting for a vaccine, much like in 2020. In 1955, the dreaded disease was polio, infantile paralysis. There had been several cases in Wilmington and one death.
Health officials said it was safe to open the schools on schedule, and the School Committee had so voted. But then, in a special Saturday meeting, the Wilmington School Committee voted to delay the opening by two weeks. The meeting was held in North Woburn, to allow member John Hartnett to participate while tending to his store. Superintendent John Collins said that many parents were afraid and would not send their children to school. Football practice was also suspended.
The polio vaccination program was largely carried out through the public schools. Wilmington at the time had no hospital or health center. Three physicians had practices in their homes.
There had been 456 pre-school children vaccinated in the fall. But thousands more children were waiting. Health officials said the vaccine would be available in the spring.
The Town Crier reported on Feb. 16, 1956 that the Board of Health had several problems to solve before the vaccination program could start in the spring. The board had to prepare a full program, which must pass state approval. Plans were being made to have every child under 15 vaccinated by July 1. Officials prepared an elaborate set of cross-indexed cards to make sure that every child would be treated.
There were about 1,900 children in the public schools, plus 1,356 pre-school. The 456 pre-schoolers who received their first dose in the fall would get their second shot. But there were problems there, keeping track of the children. Some 40 children had moved away, and others had moved in.
On April 12, the Town Crier wrote that the vaccine was slow in coming to Wilmington. Boston had completed its first dose while Wilmington had not yet started. Town officials had hoped to give all children two shots before summer heat arrived.
Vaccinations began on May 9 in the American Legion Hall for pre-school children, continuing through May 24. In June, the program went into high gear. On June 14, the Town Crier reported that 2,596 children had received shots, covering 98 percent of the children in town. About 400 had received their second shots.
Vaccine development continued, and by 1961, students were receiving an oral vaccine.
Polio vaccine development had begun in 1935 an was agonizingly slow. The U.S. went through repeated epidemics. Dr. Jonas Salk came up with the vaccine by 1952, but it then had to go through human trials. Early stage vaccines can be very risky. Dr. Salk was so conscious of this that he first vaccinated his own children.
The Salk vaccine was released early in 1955, only to have a manufacturing lab make an error, using live virus. That sickened thousands of people, paralyzed some and killed 12 in western states.
Once the error had been found and corrected, the program went back on track. Distribution went nationwide.
