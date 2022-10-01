WILMINGTON — As part of the superintendent’s report for the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared an update on the study for relocating the students and programs at the Wildwood School. He reminded the community that this activity is separate from the MSBA process to build or renovate a school to replace the current Wildwood building with an aim of school consolidation.
He explained that this study came out of an item previously approved by the School Committee involving a study to create a plan in case the Wildwood School needed to close. Since then, the school department decided to close the school and temporarily relocated its staff, students, and programs.
The approved plan required directed the hiring of a firm to conduct this study, which would soon be coming to a close, with the final report expected in October or November.
They also reconvened the Wildwood Building Committee to discuss the end of the study, and the meeting where that happened was recorded and posted on the building committee’s website. This committee is made up of representatives from the School Committee, Finance Committee, Select Board, and town departments.
The problem that they would be solving from the report is the question of where to house existing Wildwood programs. Next steps included receiving the report, asking the building committee to select the best options and bring a recommendation to the School Committee, the School Committee approving a recommendation, and a capital budget item put up for the town to vote on, if required.
David Ragsdale added that it would be their intention to get public feedback from staff, parents, and the community in general before the School Committee takes any vote. This would likely come after the building committee makes recommendations to the School Committee.
Jay Samaha shared concern about working with the support of the Finance Committee and Select Board after what happened with the school budget at this year’s Town Meeting. Brand replied that he already talked to Town Manager Jeff Hull extensively about this concern.
What they discussed was that if there would be a decision involving a cost to the town, they would incorporate it into the school’s capital budget. Brand also hoped that the committee members would go to their respective committees and help garner support for any capital item.
Brand mentioned that the result of the report wouldn’t necessarily have an overwhelming best option, but hopefully it would help dwindle their options down. He did say that the timeline to incorporate something into the capital budget was ambitious.
Melissa Plowman asked Brand to clarify what he meant by the capital budget. Brand detailed that the capital budget is usually where the school goes to for technology items such as laptops, projectors, or school buses.
He specified that this is separate from the school’s general operating budget which the School Committee approves and residents vote upon as part of the town departments budget at town meeting.
Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero also said that capital funds are available to the whole town, and any item pursued this way wouldn’t be part of the regular school operating budget.
Plowman also wanted to make sure the committee allows the community to understand the cost of the recommendations from the Wildwood Building Committee before they weigh in or the School Committee votes on a preferred option.
Brand shared that he has thought about trying to get another special Town Meeting scheduled for this potential capital budget item rather than waiting until approval in May to get started. He pointed out that, if they did purchase modular classrooms as part of this project, it may also ease the time and cost of construction of the new building if the students were in another place.
Ragsdale stressed the importance of engaging the Finance Committee and Select Board as best they can so as to garner their support for an item that would need to pass at Town Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.