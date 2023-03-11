Back when the MIAA annually hosted the prestigious Super-8 tournament, winning one was viewed as one of Massachusetts’ greatest high school hockey accomplishments.
In 2011, Malden Catholic did just that – the Lancers stunned powerhouse St. John’s Prep in overtime 4-3 in front of 8,000 fans at the TD Garden in Boston. Not only did they capture a Super-8 trophy, it was the start of a dynasty; Malden Catholic would go on to win five titles in a six-year period.
Last Thursday, Malden Catholic recognized the team’s greatness by inducting the entire team into the Malden Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame.
Headlining the Lancers that season was Wilmington native and goaltender Pat Young. When Young saw Brendan Collier net the game winning score, he couldn’t quite believe it.
“Right when I saw ‘Brendo’ start to celebrate, I froze and said to myself, ‘Did we really just win?” the Wilmington native said to the Town Crier back in March of 2011. “Immediately, I threw all my stuff off and skated as fast as I could to center ice where the pile had already been started.”
As soon as Young made the team as a freshman, he made it his goal to capture a title on the biggest stage in Massachusetts high school hockey.
“I have been working to win this since I [started going to Malden Catholic],” he said in the same Crier interview. “My freshman year I was on the team, but I did not dress for the games and did not play. This whole season it was our goal to make it this far and win this title, like it is for every team. We as a team prepared countless hours for this game and it all paid off.
“[Mike Vecchione and I] have been together on this team for the fourth year in a row now, just us two. This means more to me and him than anybody. He is one of the hardest working kids I have ever seen play the game,” Young said of his teammate who added a goal and an assist in the championship victory.
As a goalie, Young’s duties in the Super-8 final were one of the most nerve-racking jobs on the team, especially in a close game. That didn’t stop him from making the big saves when it mattered.
“One save that I remember the most was in the first period right towards the end with about ten seconds left,” he said to the Crier. “A kid came in and made a move towards the middle of the slot, [and] I made a toe save, and then two more saves coming back across. To my team that is important because letting a goal up in last minute can really put a damper on things [before] going into the break.”
To be the first undefeated team in Catholic Conference play in program history along with earning the program’s first title since 1974 is an honor to Young.
“Being the top seed, we knew that teams were going to come out and give us their all every single night,” he said at the time. “That is exactly what we got. Day in and day out, teams would give it their everything. We knew going in that each game was going to be like that, [and] we just had to play our best game. To win not only the Super 8 championship, but to go undefeated in the Catholic Conference, is something that our school has never done.”
The other local on the team was Wilmington resident Nicholas Masiello.
