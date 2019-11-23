WILMINGTON — Parking signage is about to change at the Wilmington MBTA station, based on a discussion at a Nov. 12 Board of Selectmen meeting.
According to a letter to the board from Town Manager Jeff Hull, Selectman Michael McCoy recently noted many spots ostensibly for merchant and customer parking appeared to be taken by commuters. He had this realization while attending a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at a business downtown, and noted that several parking spots were occupied long before and after the ceremony.
According to Hull, a letter from the MBTA to then Representative Jim Miceli on March 12, 1999 offered the town 20 spaces for short-term business use only in that parking area.
Hull remarked that there are 16 spaces currently designated for such use, but that signage needs to be replaced.
“I’ve asked our public works director to contact the MBTA about replacing the parking signs,” said Hull. “The bigger challenge quite frankly is going to be monitoring the spaces there, because there are no meters.”
Selectman Jonathan Eaton noted that the lot currently has a pay-by-phone system, and that the newly designated spots could likely be monitored with assistance from this system.
Selectman Greg Bendel added that cars should not be ticketed or towed until the signage had been replaced.
“We’re going to do our best to get the message out to folks that there’s going to be a little bit of a change,” said Bendel.
McCoy noted that he would remain in touch with both MBTA representatives and town officials to ensure that this update is completed.
“I’m glad to see that some action’s going to get done,” McCoy said.
