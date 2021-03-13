WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen opened their meeting this Monday night as usual with the COVID-19 health update from Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh and Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse before they received communications and other action items.
Cavanaugh mentioned that active positive COVID-19 cases in town have continued to drop, which Newhouse confirmed. He said that they recommend anyone who’s eligible and willing to get the vaccine to do so, with three vaccines now available at various state vaccination sites.
He wasn’t sure if talks were still ongoing with the state delegation on setting up a site at the Shriner’s Auditorium, but he did include the CDC guidance that those who are vaccinated don’t need to wear masks while gathering with others who have also been vaccinated.
Newhouse reported that the town had 70 positives and 115 residents in quarantine at the time. She shared that there wasn’t any uptick after school vacation, but the trend in families has continued. She also said that the town has vaccinated 200 people with both doses and expects to vaccinate 100 more in their second dose clinic later this month before the last of the vaccines for the town to distribute.
With restrictions being lifted, she said that she has been helping businesses adjust and comply with the different restrictions.
Selectman Greg Bendel thanked the pair for their hard work.
“Not a day goes by that somebody doesn’t ask one of us how we’re doing and it’s thanks to your updates that we’re able to keep residents informed,” he said.
Town Manager Jeff Hull asked about restaurants using outdoor space for seating, and Newhouse answered that she thinks that the majority of the restaurants who had asked to use outdoor space last year will do the same this year.
The next appointment was with Assistant Town Manager and HR Director Kelly Colburn-Dion regarding the license renewal process for Verizon cable in 2022. She explained that in what they call ascertainment, the purpose is to determine if the cable operator is in compliance with the license and what the town’s future needs are.
She reminded them of the current agreement, wherein the town receives five percent of the gross revenue. She stated this is the most money that a town can receive in this sort of agreement.
The board moved up several items at Colburn-Dion’s recommendation: creating a Cable Advisory Task Force for the purposes of ascertainment and negotiation, and assigning its members. She recommended the town IT Director John O’Neil, the school IT Director Ken Lord, resident and Recreation Director Karen Campbell, resident George Breslin, and WCTV Director Ryan Malyar as a non-voting member.
They voted unanimously in agreement with both recommendations.
Hull introduced the third item, which was an update on the Town Meeting warrant articles, as two of them have changed since their previous review. The first change was to include the possibility of leasing the property proposed for acquisition at 201 Lowell St. The second regarded an article to see if the town will name an area on Federal Street in honor of Edward J. Gillis.
Bendel urged the board to join him in support of this item and appreciated the town putting up more monuments in this time.
The board then voted unanimously to close and sign the Town Meeting warrant, which Hull assured them would be sent out to residents in a timely manner.
The town manager shared communications regarding a grant for town employees to participate in a cyber-security awareness program, the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s upcoming presentations to various committees, and the hiring of the firm P3 as the OPM for the new school administration/town hall building.
He also mentioned the board may soon be able to hold their meetings in person, the replacing of the Butters Row bridge is in early stages, and a consultant was assigned by grant to help town businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.
He included for the board two separate letters acknowledging the service of Thomas Card, who recently resigned from the Economic Development Committee, and Edward Sousa, who resigned from the Board of Registrars. For the Economic Development committee, Jomarie O’Mahony offered her replacement nominee: WHS senior Miriam Nelson.
As for the Board of Registrars opening, communications were made to the town’s Republican and Democratic Town Committees asking for their nominations. These two committees nominated Kelly S. C. Richards, Rob Fasulo, and Roberta L. Lasky. Gary DePalma made a motion to nominate Roberta L. Lasky, and the board unanimously voted her in to fill the vacancy that will expire in April of 2023.
They went on to vote in favor of the license agreement for the Wilmington Farmers Market and the agreement with AFSCME Local 1703 Unit II. There were three requests that they approved to use the town common: to light the common up blue in April for Autism Awareness, Terri Marciello to host a candlelight vigil for those lost to COVID-19 on May 13, and a sign to be placed on the town common promoting the Sons of Italy diaper drive. They also approved the use of the 4th of July parking lot for Hazardous Waste Day.
In announcements, the board shared condolences for Mary LaBella’s family and thanks to Thomas Card for his work on the Economic Development Committee. The Salute to Service delivered by Bendel honored deceased Navy and World War II veteran Edward J. Gillis, who passed away in April 2019.
Their next meeting will be on March 22 at 7 p.m.
