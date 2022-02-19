WILMINGTON — During their meeting on Monday night, the Board of Selectmen invited the proponents for the 40B project at 100-104 West St. to present their current plan. Town Manager Jeff Hull clarified that bringing this project as an appointment item was not an effort of support for the project, but more to create a forum for residents and to gather comments for their comment letter due on March 2.
He also reminded the audience that this board holds no power to approve or reject this proposal, as approval in this case would be under the purview of the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The Princeton Properties project, Hull said, was a “friendly” 40B proposal where the Board of Selectmen did get to approve. However, now that the town has fallen below their required 10 percent affordable housing, any 40B goes straight to the ZBA for approval.
Lynne D. Sweet, principal, LDS Consulting Group, LLC described that the project had been reviewed by MassHousing and several town department heads already. In cooperation with the feedback, they made some changes including reducing the number of units and increasing the parking ratio to 1.7.
While she wouldn’t consider this project a friendly 40B due to their tight timeline to get ZBA approval, she said they intended to consider all the input that residents and the board provided.
She also explained the income limits placed on affordable housing units for rent. Anyone living in the building would need a criminal background check and credit check. She emphasized the fact that they would request 70 percent local preference for the affordable units, citing research that showed 47 percent of Wilmington renters as “rent burdened.” Being “rent burdened” means that your rent is over 30 percent of your paycheck.
The presenters then detailed the proposed buildings, including townhouses and apartment buildings. They would pave a primary driveway along West Street and a secondary gravel path for firetrucks. The majority of parking would be below the rental buildings. They planned to manage the stormwater and make other low impact development choices including creating a small playground and dog park.
The townhouses would be created using traditional architecture and traditional materials, they said. With 188 interior parking spaces, the proposed parking ratio is 1.7 spots per unit, although there was room to add more parking. The presenters reassured the board that plenty of spaces would be available for visitors, and that a lot of their units are only 1-bedroom. Their goals included sustainability and openness for things like landscape buffering and electric vehicle charging stations.
Chair Lilia Maselli asked why the secondary fire access road would be gravel considering how it would get messy in the event of rain and snow. They responded to say that they would be open to using a grass lane instead. Gary DePalma also seemed concerned about a firetruck’s ability to get in the driveway, and Sweet mentioned that the entrance is at least 24 feet wide.
Two other issues Maselli brought up were the size of the building and the fact that the electric vehicle charging stations in the parking garage would be hard for firetrucks to reach. Sweet replied that they brought the charging stations to the entrance of the parking garage. As for the rest of Maselli’s comment, she said she believed that was a question for the ZBA and not this board.
When the issue of traffic came up, Sweet said that they were working with the town engineer to get a traffic review started.
DePalma went on to ask if the property included the line up to Lowell Street, to which Sweet clarified that the edge of the property on Lowell Street is owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She earlier mentioned that they tried unsuccessfully to purchase the edge of the Lowell Street connection.
Judy O’Connell asked Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich to provide context on the Princeton Properties project. Gingrich recalled that the parcel was rezoned from general business and general industrial to neighborhood mixed-use by a Town Meeting vote a few years ago, so it now allowed both multi-family housing and commercial use.
She also asked about the possibility of having a neighborhood meeting for residents to participate.
The board eventually moved on after these comments, seeing as they had no approval or vote on the plan.
