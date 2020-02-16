In the early years of the Town Crier, Capt. Larz Neilson had one of the most accurate weather columns around. Of course, he always worked in the past tense, having quite a bit of fun with what could for some be a depressing subject.
Winter weather was more important then for a few reasons, not to deny its importance today. Reason number one would be skating. Wilmington had an extremely successful skating club, with speed-skating competitions on a rink behind the old South School on Chestnut Street. No artificial ice, no Zamboni.
Reason number two: cars. Most cars had six-volt electrical systems back then. 12-volt systems had just been incorporated in the 1955 models, and two years later, there were still plenty of sixes.
Six-volt batteries were OK in warm weather, but when the temperature plunged, the garage men in town were very busy. Another factor: no vehicles had four-wheel drive, except for the town’s Civil Defense panel truck or anyone with a Jeep.
December 1956 ended with a cold spell, and January 1957 had a rather warm start. Then on Jan. 6, an arctic blast arrived in New England.
On Jan. 17, Larz wrote, “Winter began this season on the Sixth of January. It was at this time that Jack Frost really began to reach forth with his icy tentacles and let the people know of his existence. Since then we have had 17-1/2 inches of snow.”
Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 14-15 were the coldest days in two years. Not content to just look out the window at the thermometer, Larz checked the temperature at Jenk’s Bridge, the low point in town, both for elevation and temperature. It was 27 below.
He had a few people who would call with temperature readings. Mrs. Ellen Cole of Concord Street lived in a cold pocket. Just to be sure she wasn’t getting a false reading, she had two thermometers. She reported a reading of minus 36.
It was so cold that the North Wilmington Post Office closed for three hours, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roseanne Babine had to warm up the mail over the heating stove before she could sort it. And that was three feet over the floor in the middle of the room. 10 feet from the stove, it was 28 degrees. At floor level in the corners, it was below zero.
It was so cold that the trains started late, just as did many people who depend on the family car for transportation. On West Street, nobody was able to start their cars on Monday morning.
“In fact, it was cold enough to make a fellow want to live to be a grandfather, just so he can boast about it to his grandchildren,” Larz wrote.
That month disproved the old saying, “too cold to snow.” Many people were wondering what they would do with all the snow, and were having a hard time shoveling through the piles left by the snowplows at the side of the road.
The salt that the highway department spread during the storm did little to clear the roads. The ice on the roads was so solid that it just created ruts, with many accidents resulting, none serious.
The good news was that the sledding was great. Down at the Town Park, there were kids on sleds, saucers and an old hood. A few of the Parker boys came down with the hood off an old car, which they were using as a toboggan. The Town Crier had a picture of Jack and Randy Walden sledding, with their father Howard and brother Lance watching.
Other pictures showed Red Eaton clearing snow at the North Wilmington depot with his new snowblower, and Eddie Sargent with a portable mailbox which he stuck in the snowbank.
The cold snap broke as quickly as it had arrived. On Jan. 31, Larz reported that Sunday had dawned with a temperature of minus 6, but by Wednesday, it had climbed to 53 degrees. There was no snow left, and after .4 inches of rain on Tuesday, it looked as if the skating club’s exhibition on Saturday would have to be called off. But then the temperature went down to 17 and 18 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It looked as if they would have perfect ice for the exhibition.
Club officials, though, had forgotten they had given the hockey team permission to practice on the rink on Friday afternoon. Volunteers set to work with snow shovels and a hose, and by Saturday morning, the rink had a suitable surface.
The winter’s icy blast was broken, though, and February was a mild month.
Larz wrote, “It was warmish last week, a very pleasant week, although the Weather Moguls from the TV stations kept up a series of dire predictions with storms and snow galore — hardly any of which materialized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.