WILMINGTON — Starting on June 22, 2022, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) and the International Fire Buffs Association (IFBA) will host a four-day National IFBA-SPAAMFAA Summer Convention that will take place in Woburn and Wilmington.
The International Fire Buffs Association promotes friendly, social relations among those interested in the science of fire fighting, fire prevention and related emergency functions within the community.
The Massachusetts Fire Apparatus Association is a local chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA). The purpose of this organization is to promote the preservation of motorized antique fire apparatus, and as part of this promotion, a national event is held each year in different locations throughout the U.S.
This summer’s national event is the first collaboration event for SPAAMFAA and IFBA, and will span over several days from Wednesday June 22 to Saturday June 25.
Local board members of the MAFAA have been planning this event for over a year in conjunction with SPAAMFAA and IFBA organizers, and are excited to host this important convention.
Weekday events will begin on June 22 at the Crowne Plaza Woburn Hotel, and consist of a variety of seminars covering such subjects as apparatus restoration and purchasing, fire photography, and fire and apparatus history.
Each day will also feature a different road trip to such places as the Brockton Fire Museum and the Boston Fire Museum.
Other day trips will feature visits to Merrimack Valley area fire departments and tours of fire departments in the Battle Roads area (fire stations found along the historic area of the American Revolution).
On Friday, buses will depart from the plaza for a day of shopping at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Nashua, New Hampshire.
All day trips leave the Plaza at 8:30 a.m., and reservations are required.
Saturday's events combined the Summer Convention with the 45th annual MAFAA Fire Parade, Muster and Flea Market.
The Fire Apparatus Parade will start promptly at 10 a.m. on Jewel Drive in Wilmington. From there, the parade will continue left onto Ames Street, then right onto Rt. 28, and proceed on Main Street to Concord Street, to Federal Street, ending at the Shriners Auditorium at 99 Fordham Road in Wilmington.
MAFAA Board member James McGonagle said of this year’s parade and fire muster, “We are expecting a great turnout with fire apparatus expected to attend from as far away as Washington D.C., Connecticut, Delaware and Maine.”
Many local communities will also be represented in the parade.
At the end of the parade, all apparatus will be on display at the Shriners Auditorium for public viewing. There will also be an antique hand tub competition on display in the Shriners parking lot area, as well as a fire enthusiast flea market consisting of over 50 vendors inside the auditorium.
The Fire Muster and Flea Market events will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and food and refreshments will be available to purchase onsite.
The entire convention will conclude on Saturday night with a cocktail hour and banquet at the host Plaza Hotel in Woburn.
Hotel accommodations and convention tickets are sold out, but the parade, fire muster and flea market are open to the public and all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
For more specific information on this event, or to learn more about the SPAAMFAA/MAFAA and IFBA organizations, visit them at www.spaamfaa.org,www.massmafaa.com or www.ifba.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.