WILMINGTON — The School Committee received a presentation from WHS Principal Ryan Gendrin, Assistant Principal Jonathan Merenda, and a few teachers on the high school course selection changes for the next year during their meeting Wednesday night.
Gendrin opened by reminding the community of the extensive program review that took place in 2022 where each department considered how they could expand their offerings and create more opportunity for student choice.
English CTL teacher Mia Parviainen detailed how her team reviewed the offerings of other English departments and identified more specific classes for Wilmington’s seniors: Horror, Mystery, and Crime; War and Literature; and Shakespeare and Pop Culture. They would also offer AP English Language and Composition to both 11th and 12th graders as well as AP English Literature and Composition.
Committee member Stephen Turner asked about the risk of courses not getting enough sign-ups for the school to run the class. Parviainen agreed that it was possible, and in that situation they would ask students to pick a second best option if their first option isn’t running.
Melissa Plowman shared that she appreciated their efforts to capture student engagement in the process.
Jay Samaha asked further about the process for selecting these specific offerings. Parviainen answered that they narrowed down a list of classes into what their teachers were interested in and then collected data from the juniors at that time to make their choices. She also promised that there would be effort put in to make sure no one class is more difficult than another.
Math CTL teacher Mary Beth Valuk named the changes for high school mathematics courses for next year. Algebra 3 would be replaced by Financial Applications of Algebra, and they would also add AP Computer Science, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Precalculus, and Computer Science Essentials 1 and 2. The path for AP Precalculus would probably look like a student taking accelerated Algebra 1 in 8th grade, Geometry in 9th grade, and Algebra 2 in 10th grade.
With Social Studies, they edited the descriptions of a few of their courses — AP United States History, AP Modern World History, WWII Europe, and WWII Pacific. World Languages would also align the World Languages level 5 class with the Seal of Biliteracy.
The class called Managing Your Money would be renamed Personal Finance, and they removed Computer Programming in favor of the Computer Science Essentials 1 and 2 courses. Health courses would become separated for all grades, and 11th and 12th graders would choose between Team Sports, Net Sports, Conditioning, Group Fitness, Unified Physical Education, Mindfulness, and Recreational Games.
Plowman noted that she’d like to see health courses include mental health awareness beyond just mindfulness.
“I think there’s a lot more we can teach to kids besides just mindfulness, like coping skills,” she said.
Gendrin said that they could certainly continue to expand their offerings.
Additional arts classes would include Introduction to Songwriting, Digital Media 1 and 2, and Advanced Portfolio would specify the type of art such as Studio Art, Digital Photo, Ceramics, and Digital Media. Gendrin mentioned that they intended to remove some old courses that rarely get signups, but they hadn’t gotten around to it.
Another change to the course offerings was adjusting what they call “career clusters,” which help students see how their course choices and extracurricular activities can lead to different career pathways. These are introduced to students in grade 10.
They removed a senior seminar which was intended to help students prepare for their senior exploration program. With 100 percent of students participating in the program, Gendrin shared that they no longer see the need for the seminar.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked how the class choices and career clusters are promoted, suggesting that it would be helpful to share the information with families and not just the students. Some of the ways the principals explained that this is done are through the advisory course and senior seminars.
Merenda named some next steps which will include class meetings with each grade, teachers making their recommendations in Aspen, students entering their course requests, counselors meeting with students, and then at that point they can review the tally and sections in order to build the first run of the master schedule during April break.
