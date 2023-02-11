Town Crier

WILMINGTON — The School Committee re­ceiv­ed a presentation from WHS Principal Ry­an Gendrin, Assistant Principal Jonathan Mer­enda, and a few teachers on the high school course selection changes for the next year during their meeting Wednesday night.

Gendrin opened by re­minding the community of the extensive program review that took place in 2022 where each department considered how they could expand their offerings and create more opportunity for student choice.

English CTL teacher Mia Parviainen detailed how her team reviewed the offerings of other English departments and identified more specific classes for Wilmington’s seniors: Horror, Mystery, and Crime; War and Lit­erature; and Shakespeare and Pop Culture. They would also offer AP Eng­lish Language and Com­position to both 11th and 12th graders as well as AP English Literature and Composition.

Committee member Ste­phen Turner asked about the risk of courses not getting enough sign-ups for the school to run the class. Parviainen agreed that it was possible, and in that situation they would ask students to pick a second best option if their first option isn’t running.

Melissa Plowman shared that she appreciated their efforts to capture student engagement in the process.

Jay Samaha asked further about the process for selecting these specific offerings. Parviai­nen answered that they narrowed down a list of classes into what their teachers were interested in and then collected data from the juniors at that time to make their choices. She also promised that there would be effort put in to make sure no one class is more difficult than another.

Math CTL teacher Ma­ry Beth Valuk named the changes for high school mathematics courses for next year. Algebra 3 would be replaced by Fi­nancial Applications of Algebra, and they would also add AP Computer Science, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Precalculus, and Com­pu­ter Science Essentials 1 and 2. The path for AP Precalculus would probably look like a student taking accelerated Alge­bra 1 in 8th grade, Geo­metry in 9th grade, and Algebra 2 in 10th grade.

With Social Studies, they edited the descriptions of a few of their courses — AP United States History, AP Mod­ern World History, WWII Europe, and WWII Paci­fic. World Languages would also align the World Languages level 5 class with the Seal of Bi­literacy.

The class called Mana­ging Your Money would be renamed Personal Fi­nance, and they removed Computer Programming in favor of the Computer Science Essentials 1 and 2 courses. Health courses would become separated for all grades, and 11th and 12th graders would choose between Team Sports, Net Sports, Conditioning, Group Fit­ness, Unified Physical Education, Mindfulness, and Recreational Games.

Plowman noted that she’d like to see health courses include mental health awareness bey­ond just mindfulness.

“I think there’s a lot more we can teach to kids besides just mindfulness, like coping skills,” she said.

Gendrin said that they could certainly continue to expand their offerings.

Additional arts classes would include Introduc­tion to Songwriting, Di­gital Me­dia 1 and 2, and Ad­vanced Portfolio would specify the type of art such as Studio Art, Di­gital Photo, Cera­mics, and Digital Media. Gen­drin mentioned that they intended to remove some old courses that rarely get signups, but they hadn’t gotten around to it.

Another change to the course offerings was adj­usting what they call “ca­reer clusters,” which help students see how their course choices and ex­tra­curricular activities can lead to different career pathways. These are introduced to students in grade 10.

They removed a senior seminar which was in­ten­ded to help students prepare for their senior exploration program. With 100 percent of students participating in the program, Gendrin shared that they no longer see the need for the seminar.

Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked how the class choices and career clusters are promoted, suggesting that it would be helpful to share the information with families and not just the students. Some of the ways the principals explained that this is done are through the advisory course and senior seminars.

Merenda named some next steps which will in­clude class meetings with each grade, teachers making their recommendations in Aspen, students entering their course re­quests, counselors meeting with students, and then at that point they can review the tally and sections in order to build the first run of the master schedule during April break.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.