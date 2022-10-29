WILMINGTON — During the Select Board meeting on Monday night, Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich provided updates on the state legislation that passed in 2020 with a new zoning requirement for multi-family zoning.
Some of the guidelines that the town would have to meet include creating a zoning district of reasonable size with as of right multi-family housing use, which would be located within half a mile of transit and allow a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre.
She also reminded the board about their previous discussion of the Department of Housing and Community Development guidelines, where the town provided comments. Since then, the DHCD issued their final guidelines in August of 2022. The consequences of noncompliance would be ineligibility for a number of state grants, including that awarded to the town for Princeton Properties and gaming revenue money that contributes to the budget for the town’s Housing Authority.
Zoning changes that the town would have to make involve a site plan review instead of a special permit for multi-family use as of right. In the new district created, there would need to be a reason for a requirement of over 10 percent affordable housing, and no more than 20 percent. The town can’t require commercial use in that district, unlike in the town’s mixed-use zoning, or limit the zoning area to any age group or size.
The district needs to include 50 acres minimum and be contiguous for half of the area, with no part of it being less than five acres. It also needs to have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre. Half of the area should also be within .5 miles of the transit station. Lastly, it should include the capacity for over 1,200 units within the area.
While Gingrich shared that Mass Housing reconsidered calling Wilmington a “bus community,” the town would now be considered a “commuter rail community,” which makes the requirements apply.
The next step for compliance would be for the town to submit an action plan to Mass Housing including the core team involved, a description of a potential location and district, and general timeline by the end of January 2023. Gingrich recommended that she use sample DHCD plans to evaluate some possibilities and file the action plan, engaging the community for how to proceed.
Select Board member Kevin Caira asked if the new district could be divided, and Gingrich answered that it could.
Gary DePalma asked to clarify if the town would have to build or simply allow room for the 1,200 units. Gingrich replied that it’s about setting the possibility of housing units for the future. She also explained that the possibility imagines if everything currently standing were knocked down.
Chair Judy O’Connell commented that she saw compliance with this law having more negative effects on the town than positive. While she could understand wanting to expand housing, she suggested that Wilmington doesn’t offer enough sewer or infrastructure to accommodate the requirements. She wondered if the money lost from grants would be worth the loss of character from over-development, and if the MBTA could even support growth to this amount.
Gingrich also noted that lack of infrastructure doesn’t seem to be a good enough reason for noncompliance, according to Mass Housing.
Greg Bendel also shared concern about the cost of compliance and asked Gingrich to consider the possibility of noncompliance.
“I’m not opposed to progress or reasonable development. This doesn’t appear to be either,” he said.
Gingrich replied that she would consider what they would lose and whether compliance could be achieved.
O’Connell asked for a compilation of grants the town received that they’d lose in case of noncompliance. Town Manager Jeff Hull suggested that the state’s legislation is in opposition, where one requires multi-family development be available, but another defines where they can’t put sewer.
Lilia Maselli agreed that the town didn’t have the infrastructure and she couldn’t see the town approving this kind of zoning change at Town Meeting. She personally thought they shouldn’t even consider compliance, a sentiment also shared by DePalma.
DePalma said, “I think it’s an embarrassment... we should not comply.”
Caira proposed that they could still continue with compliance efforts without indicating a desire not to comply until the last minute, so that the town can still receive the grant money for Princeton Properties. Hull mentioned that the action plan submission keeps the town eligible for funds until Dec. 31, 2024.
Ultimately, this was the direction the board indicated their favor about for the town manager moving forward.
Gingrich pointed out that it seemed like the towns needing the grant money in question would need to but wouldn’t likely be able to meet the requirements of DHCD.
