WILMINGTON - The Wilmington Select Board invited Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh and Police Chief Joe Desmond to their meeting on Monday night to discuss recent service updates and the plans for National Night Out.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell asked Cavanaugh to detail the fire department’s safety plans for the next month while Route 62 stays fully closed and cuts off traffic for emergency services.
“Our primary concern is travel and safety and the welfare of residents and businesses located there,” she said.
Cavanaugh explained that the department notified the state about putting up another apparatus on the northern side of town last year. They have set up an RV behind the Harnden Tavern for two firefighters to stay in, which will also be stationed with an officer and one fire engine. The two firefighters are working on an overtime basis so as to not pull from firefighters at the main fire station. They’ve made dispatch changes appropriately.
Cavanaugh added that they have done their best to make the space comfortable with logistical changes. He described the RV as over 30 feet long with sleeping accommodations and a kitchen. There is more than one separate restroom and shower, both hooked up to water. Then, another trailer has been added to store gear so that the firefighters aren’t exposed to carcinogens longer than they have to be.
A grill, a picnic table, and a few things that other firefighters have brought over are also in the space being used.
Select Board member Greg Bendel said that he appreciated the access to first responders and suggested that residents feel free to drop off leftovers or coffee for them.
O’Connell asked about mutual agreements with Wilmington’s neighbors for support during emergencies.
“Whenever there’s a disruption or delay in service, other towns typically step up and work this same kind of model,” Cavanaugh continued.
He noted that North Reading and Andover are set to come in automatically if a structure fire is confirmed on the north side of town, Woburn and Reading for a fire in the south, and Burlington and Tewksbury on the other side.
Town Manager Jeff Hull thanked the Department of Public Works and the Town Planner along with the Police Chief and department staff for their work in setting up the temporary accommodations. He mentioned that there were some issues that day with traffic — as the meeting was held the same day that the street was closed.
O’Connell reminded the audience that the businesses are open, but the North Wilmington train tracks are not open to any kind of traffic.
Lilia Maselli shared she found a sense of relief knowing about emergency vehicles stationed close by living in that area. Gary DePalma said that the town didn’t have anything to worry about in case of an emergency.
Chief Desmond, during his appointment, addressed traffic and the recent bear sightings before he promoted National Night Out. He said that he hoped traffic would reduce after the first few days of the Route 62 closure. He advised residents not to approach the bear that was spotted in town but to leave it alone.
“They don’t really want any part of human beings — they’re not going to approach you,” he said.
He also suggested taking in bird feeders.
National Night Out, he detailed, would be on Aug. 2 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Rotary Park. This community outreach event will bring in all kinds of partners from various law enforcement agencies as well as Wilmington partners like the Red Heat Tavern serving food.
DePalma commented that National Night Out is a great time for residents to meet town employees and have a great time.
Bendel said that it was an opportunity for residents of all ages to get to know Wilmington’s police officers and firefighters. He encouraged everyone to attend.
O’Connell appreciated this event as a chance for showing gratitude and community bonding.
“The people from the state that come out for [your department] is a testament for how well Wilmington is regarded on a state and national level,” she said.
The board then considered their request placed later in the meeting to authorize Desmond to assign police officers at polling locations in the upcoming elections. Hull explained that this was possible due to a legislation passing where the Select Board could delegate the responsibility to the police chief. They’d ideally have two officers split the polling time at each location.
The board unanimously approved the request made by Town Clerk Elizabeth Lawrenson.
