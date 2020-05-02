The American Indians who inhabited southern New England were Algonquins. Their language was called Algonquin, a tongue common throughout the region. Some of the early Puritan writers called it Algonquian.
Those early writers sometimes referred to them as Aberginians, possibly a variation of Aborigine.
West of the Algonquins, in New York state of today were the “Six Nations,” with the easternmost being the Mohawks, a war-like tribe which on occasion made forays into what is now New England.
Traditionally, Massachusetts takes its name from Indians who were living in the "Blue Hill" south of Boston. North of Boston there were several Indian areas, one of which was Saugus (or Saugust). Lynn, Saugus, and probably part of Wakefield were in that area.
North of that were the Cochichewick Indians, occupying Andover and North Andover. To the south, Massachusetts Indians were as far as Marshfield.
Boston was the home of the Shawmuts, and the Mishawams lived in the Charlestown area and northerly, possibly into the Woburn area.
Northerly of Woburn, in an area of which Billerica is the center were the Shawshins, and northerly of that was Wamesit.
Wamesit perhaps means “there is room for all,” acccording to Native American Placenames of the United States, by William Bright.
Captain Daniel Gookin of Cambridge described Wamesit, in 1674. There were, he said "fifteen families," which he computed to mean "seventy-five souls."
In the 1660's Wamesit had an area of about 500 acres as a reservation, in what is now Lowell, but which was, first Billerica, and then Tewksbury. The Wamesit village was easterly of the Concord River, and southerly of the Merrimack.
The land is fertile, he said, and is an excellent fishing place. The variety of fish, in their season included salmon, bass, shad, lamprey eels, sturgeon and others. Many Indians came to the site during the fishing season.
Gookin wrote that if the Indians could be diligent and industrious, they might get much for their fish, especially fresh salmon, which are of esteem and good price at Boston during the season.
The Indians, he said, “might furnish the market fully, being at a small distance. And divers other sort of fish they might salt or pickle as sturgeon or bass, which would be much to their profit.”
“But notwithstanding divers arguments used to persuade them, and some orders made to encourage them, yet their idleness and improvidence doth hitherto prevail.”
The ruler was Numphow, “of the blood of the Chief Sachems,” and his son was Samuel, who could speak, read and write English and Indian competently. He had been educated at a school for the Indians.
Once a year an English magistrate, beginning in May, kept court at the site of the Wamesit village. He was accompanied by the Rev. John Eliot, who had studied the Algonquin language, and had translated the Bible for the Indians. Copies of his Bible, in Algonquin, still exist. It was the first Bible published in North America.
The Rev. Mr. Eliot took advantage of the opportunity to preach, not only to the local inhabitants, but also to as many strange Indians as could be persuaded to hear him.
Gookin describes the site as being “an ancient capital seat of the Indians. He related a meeting with Wanalancet.
“May 5, 1674. According to our usual custom, Mr. Eliot and myself took our journey to Wamesit or Pawtucket; and arriving there that evening, Mr. Eliot preached to the Indians out of Matt. XXII, 1-14, the parable of the marriage of the king’s son.
“We met at the wigwam of one called Wanalancet, about two miles from the town, near Pawtucket Falls, and bordering on the Merrimack River. This person, Wanalancet, is the eldest son of old Passaconaway, the Chief Sachem of the Pawtucket. He is a sober and grave person and of years between fifty and sixty He hath been always loving and friendly to the English.
“Many endeavours have been used for several years to gain this sachem to embrace the Christian religion; but he hath stood off from time to time and not yielded up personally, though for four years past, he hath been willing to hear the Word of God preached, and to keep the Sabbath.
“A great reason that hath kept him off, I conceive, hath been the indisposition and averseness of his chief men and relations to pray to God; which he foresaw would desert him in case he turned Christian. But at this time, May 6, 1674, it pleased God so to influence and overcome his heart, that after some deliberation and serious pause, he stood up and made a speech to this effect thankful for your pains.
“I must acknowledge I have all my days used to pass in an old canoe (alluding to his frequent custom to pass in a canoe upon the river) and now you exhort me to change and leave my old canoe, and embark in a new canoe, to which I have hitherto been unwilling; but now I yield up myself to your advice, and enter into a new canoe, and do engage to pray to God hereafter.”
The above, written by Gookin, was quoted by the Rev. Henry Hazen of Billerica, in his 1882 history of that town. Hazen went on to describe further, also taken from Gookin.
There were present, Gookin said, some persons of quality. He named Richard Daniel of Billerica, and Lieut. Henchman of Chelmsford besides brother Eliot and myself, with sundry others, English and Indians.
Desired Brother Eliot to tell the Sachem that when he went in his old canoe, he went in a quiet stream, but the end thereof was death and destruction of soul and body. Now he went in a new canoe, perhaps he would meet with storms and trials; but yet, he would be encouraged to persevere, for the end of the voyage would be everlasting rest.
Gookin's account of the conversion of the Indians of Wamesit ends:
“In this town they observe the same civil and religious orders as in other towns, and have a constable and other officers. The people of Wamesit suffered more in the late war with the Mohawks than any other praying town of Indians, for divers of their people were slain, others wounded; and some carried into captivity; which providence hath much hindered the prosperous state of this place.
Wanalancet, he who was converted on May 6, 1674, was credited with the building of a fort on “Fort Hill,” wrote Rev. Hazen. And tradition seems to place the log chapel in which Mr. Eliot preached to the Indians as being "very near the fine edifice of the Eliot Church."
In the summer of 1675, at the time of King Philip's War, the praying Indians of Wamesit retired to the wilderness of Pennacook (Concord), New Hampshire, to avoid being involved in the war.
In September a company of one hundred (white) men were sent to ascertain the position of Wanalancet and his people, in regard to the war.
The Wamesits retired into the forest, on hearing of the approach of the company. Their deserted wigwams were wantonly burned.
The sachem did not forget the counsel of his father (Passaconway) and restrained his young warriors, who were eager to attack the white men.
Wanalancet led his people further into the wilderness, and they spent the winter at the headwaters of the Connecticut River. The next year they were lured to Dover, where they were unjustly imprisoned.
They were soon set at liberty and returned to their Merrimack home. After the conclusion of the war Wanalancet visited the home of the Rev. Mr. Fiske of Chelmsford.
Wanalancet asked as to whether or not Chelmsford had suffered much. The clergyman replied that they had not, and devoutly thanked God.
"Me next" said Wanalancet. The implication, of course, was that he had restrained the Indians under his control.
