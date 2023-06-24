The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night began with the recognition of the retirees from Wilmington Public Schools this year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand thanked and celebrated the retirees for their years of dedication and service to students, staff, families, and the educational community. He recognized those present in the meeting and those who couldn’t attend in person.
Next, WHS seniors Audrey LaConte, Grace Smith, Elisabeth Hayduk, and Thomas Sica presented to the committee on their senior exploration projects. LaConte explained that seniors leave the high school early, at the end of the fourth quarter of the school year, to begin their senior exploration projects. She said this is an opportunity for students to engage in a project or to an internship where they can gain experience in a career.
Smith shared that her senior exploration project involved creating a website to help people find access to hiking trails with information about the hike. She highlighted the research that she did, the information she input about hikes all over Massachusetts, and the skills she learned such as how to make an interactive map.
Hayduk showed a mural that she created for her senior exploration project. It was created to embody the spirit of education and exploration for WHS. She explained that she had to do more than paint — she had to plan, design, get materials, figure out what to paint, experiment with techniques, and also focus on self-discipline.
Sica said he got an internship at a physical therapy office during this time. He shared how he was able to recognize that the employees were devoted to improving the quality of life of those involved and willing to spend time focusing on improving other areas of the body besides just the problem area. He said he was able to participate and lead patients in exercises.
School Committee Member M.J. Byrnes commented that she was impressed with the presentation and the detail and quality level of all of these projects.
WHS Principal Ryan Gendron noted that the students were able to demonstrate the mindsets of the “Vision of a Graduate” through their project. He also thanked WHS teacher Mark Staffier for coordinating these projects.
The other committee members asked if there might be an opportunity to present to parents or other students so that they could see what the seniors had done. Stephen Turner wondered if perhaps WCTV could save some highlights of these projects.
Sica added that this project time isn’t time where seniors get to stop learning; they get to learn in its highest capacity by exploring a field in a way they haven’t had the chance to before.
In the items for approval, the committee passed over a trip to New York City for the band and the orchestra due to missing information. They did vote to approve the receiving of technology grants from the Wilmington Educational Foundation amounting to over $23,530 total. Jesse Fennelly read the names of all the teachers who’d received the grants.
Brand’s report for that night pertained to celebrating this year’s graduates, a new curriculum team leader, and a family engagement specialist event. He shared a document celebrating the class of 2023 achievements released by the school counseling department.
This highlighted 12 students going on to continue collegiate sports; nine students studying education; two going into the armed forces; and seven going into a trade. It also showed that class members were elected to 198 schools and chose to attend 76.
Secondly, Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared that the district said goodbye to retiree Susan McDonald, and Colleen Billings would be taking on the role as English as a Second Language Curriculum Team Leader. Elliott mentioned that Billings had experience teaching and grant writing at Andover Public Schools and would be starting on July 1.
The event Brand announced was a social emotional summer learning program to be presented on June 27 by the family engagement specialists. This would be held virtually and recorded for those who couldn’t attend.
The committee next received the first reading of edits to the WHS 2023-2024 Handbook. Gendron noted there were namely legal and operational changes along with a summary provided.
Byrnes asked about the expectation for senior finals. Gendron explained the previous policy stated that students without unexcused absences who had maintained 90 percent or above may be exempted from their final exams. However, with the majority of students falling under this exemption, they remove the exemption in order to reduce conflicts with families and address the disproportionate grade distribution.
He also reported that students on the School Advisory Council had eventually been in favor of taking the exams.
Turner asked about what the plan was for W2 block. Gendron replied they found their current model to be effective but they’d continue to explore whether it made sense to have the block every day or every other day.
The committee later approved a calendar adjustment for the Wildwood program to begin classes for the fall on Sept. 6 due to construction at the middle school. Brand confirmed that there were no concerns with the contractor getting the work done in time. While the Wildwood would start one day later than the Boutwell, it would equal out when the Boutwell closes for elections.
Byrnes shared in subcommittee reports that signups were open for the MASC joint conference in November.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for June 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
