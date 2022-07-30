WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident.
The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area of Nichols Street and 5th Street around 7:10 a.m. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
An immediate investigation was started by the Wilmington Police Department in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
After receiving several tips from concerned citizens about the incident, one tip led to the discovery of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra with front end damage consistent with a crash involving a pedestrian.
The vehicle was traced to Haught, and she was taken into custody, with assistance from the Billerica Police Department, at her Billerica residence without incident.
Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond released a statement, saying in part, “I am proud of the incredible work done by the members of my department with help by the community. We know this arrest cannot take away the physical and emotional pain of the victim and her family, but we hope it can help by holding someone accountable for what never should have happened.”
Chief Desmond also thanked the Massachusetts State Police, the Billerica Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.
Haught is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Personal Injury, Operating a vehicle with a Revoked Driver’s License, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and a Marked Lane Violation.
On Thursday, July 22, Haught was arraigned at the Woburn District Court in front of Judge Hinkle. Haught’s bail was revoked on an open case and set at $5,000 for this new case.
Haught is expected to return to court on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2022.
