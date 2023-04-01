WILMINGTON — The School Committee heard presentations from the Boutwell School’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC), Food Services Administrator Mary Palen, and Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott during their meeting this past Wednesday night.
The parents from the Boutwell PAC, Stephanie Gauthier and Brianna Yokell, described their goals to the committee including implementing enrichment opportunities, raising money to fund their efforts, appreciating and celebrating staff, purchasing learning resources, and engaging and connecting families through social media.
Yokell named some of their fundraisers this year including an apparel store, bake sale, and restaurant events. One event they put on was an animal show for the students. A few other upcoming events are a Tanglewood Marionettes performance and a family fun night.
A week-long teacher appreciation event is currently being organized with a different surprise each day of the school week such as fun snacks and thank you notes from students. The PAC has been able to provide folders for parent-teacher communication and t-shirts for each child and teacher at the school.
They have two Facebook groups where parents can ask questions and post about enrichment opportunities which help to increase connection and communication. The School Committee thanked the PAC for their efforts.
Food Services Administrator Mary Palen updated the committee on free meals and changes to the menu for students. She explained that this year, all meals are free for all students and paid for since the state extended the initiative.
She noted that food service program debt from parents not paying for lunches has to come out of the school budget. Palen said she’ll be watching for the approval of Governor Maura Healey’s budget including $171 million for universal free meals at public schools for next year.
David Ragsdale asked about student reception of new menu items. Palen shared that they’ve returned to scratch cooking and introduced fresh fruits and vegetables, a new mac & cheese, and chicken wings. She said that they have taste tests with a few classrooms before they roll out these new items.
Melissa Plowman wondered how they’ve adjusted to the Wildwood School programs placed into other schools. Palen said that she moved some staff around but it mostly only changed the amount of food prepared.
M.J. Byrnes asked about the herb garden and salad bar. Palen mentioned a grow system inside and an outside garden where they grow fresh greens.
Palen also showed the committee some of their breakfast items offered to students, testifying to the fact that they are healthy options with less sugar such as a whole grain Poptart.
Assistant Superintendent Paul Ruggiero next delivered a financial report which showed that the school district had a balance of over $1.5 million in their revolving account.
Stephen Turner commented, “The school district does a fantastic job of managing the budget.”
Ruggiero’s report came with two requests for moving budgeted funds for salary and circuit breaker purposes, both of which the committee approved.
In another presentation, Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott introduced Literacy Coordinator Melissa Bettencourt as they shared a literacy update. Elliott highlighted some of Bettencourt’s experience and education.
Elliott then shared that they continue universal screenings three times a year for all k-5 students with progress meetings in between. There are data meetings where student needs are identified through collaborative conversations and performance data to write intervention plans.
The district provides professional development related to literacy for staff. She referenced some improvements in students being where they should be and a decrease in the number of students requiring extra support by grade. She said that next year all students will be assessed using the same screening tool.
Bettencourt next explained that the current tool in use is Aimsweb+, but the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has only approved a tool called DIBELS, to which they’re looking to shift. Elliott said they already had been using DIBELS in part so the transition should be easier.
Bettencourt also said that they’re looking to identify a comprehensive, evidence-based English/Language Arts curriculum that focuses on foundational skills and reading comprehension. They plan to review several options to ensure that they meet high standards and build appropriate skills in students before they run a pilot of two new curriculums from September to January and identify a recommendation to the committee next year. They formed a Literacy Committee of 29 staff members to assist in this regard.
Elliott also announced the district’s receipt of a 3-year grant promoting evidence-based practices in literacy.
“This grant would offset district expenses for a new core literacy program, extensive professional development and summer institutes on literacy skills, teacher stipends for the Literacy Committee, and a universal screening tool,” she continued.
It allows the district to spend $300,000 annually for three years, though they have to reapply every year.
Byrnes questioned the sudden move from Aimsweb+, which she thought was new to the district. Elliott answered to say that the district used it for years previously and more recently returned to it. She mentioned that Aimsweb+ had not applied for DESE approval. Byrnes also wanted to make sure the new ELA curriculum would evolve and not need further supplementation.
Ragsdale asked about the new pilot and what the current program lacked. Elliott replied saying that their current model isn’t evidence-based and requires supplementation, which they determined from the decline of comprehension scores.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson cautioned that high fluency could be present in students even when reading comprehension is low. Bettencourt maintained that they use other tools for tracking along with the screeners to measure comprehension.
Their next meeting will be on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.
