WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Board of Selectmen approved a proposed Eagle Scout project from Kevin Stevens of Boy Scouts of America Troop 56. The project Stevens proposed was to create a memorial for Wilmington veteran Leslie Wicks, who was killed in action in 1946.
The memorial would be a stone with an engraved plaque, surrounded by a memorial garden with flags and other visual elements. It was proposed to be placed at Yentile Farm since the park is close to where Wicks lived.
One concern first brought up by Selectman Judy O’Connell was that this park is closed for a portion of the year and may not always be accessible.
Gary DePalma asked how Stevens picked this project. Stevens explained that he met Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia through his grandfather, who’s a veteran, and looked through a list of Wilmington veterans who had recognition in town but saw that Wicks didn’t.
Cimaglia specifically mentioned that most of Wilmington’s residents who were killed in action have a memorial square around town, and they’re all placed near where the resident lived. He also appreciated Stevens’ motivation and said he was proud to work with him.
The board asked Stevens what his financial goal was and how he planned to achieve it. Stevens answered that the rough estimate was $2,500. He’d started a GoFundMe page and planned to send letters to businesses across town asking for donations.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared a question from the Public Works Director and DPW Operations Manager about whether there would be other monuments going in at Yentile Farm, seeing as that isn’t the intent of that space. Cimaglia replied that there weren’t any plans for further monuments at this location.
After approving the Eagle Scout project, the board took time to recognize Dana Burnham for her years of service as the President of the Wilmington Farmers Market. Chair Lilia Maselli opened by speaking to the effort Burnham put in to bring the farmers market to town. Kevin Caira took that a step further and mentioned how its popularity grew.
Greg Bendel said he appreciated how they were creative to adapt to COVID-19 safe operations and bringing in new things for kids. DePalma expressed a similar sentiment about how the farmers market always had something new. O’Connell said that she was impressed with the leadership and organization, the diversity of attendees and public awareness, their commitment to supporting local farmers and businesspeople.
Burnham thanked the board for their support starting when the farmers’ market was first proposed 12 years ago. Along the way, she said that they found support from the library, the Board of Health, the DPW, and the Animal Control Officer in addition to other community groups like the Sons of Italy and We’re One Wilmington. She emphasized how it was always a group effort and she was glad to be leaving the farmers market in good hands.
The board presented Burnham with a certificate, and then Hull complimented Burnham’s persistence.
Next, the board members took turns welcoming the new Assistant Town Manager and Human Resources Director Susan Inman. Hull mentioned that he recognized strong experience and work ethic among the qualities he’d been looking for in Inman.
O’Connell shared with Inman some of the priorities of the town including collective bargaining and major projects on the forefront. She also mentioned that communication would be key moving forward and wanted her to feel like the board was available for support.
Bendel told Inman how Wilmington is a great place to be and said he hoped she would thrive here, too. Maselli reiterated the sentiments of communication and the great sense of community in town.
Inman replied that she is energized about all of the projects and things going on in town. With similar projects ongoing in her previous role, she said she felt like she could hit the ground running.
“I’m finding myself feeling like it’s a good fit for me,” she said.
Later, the board received communications from the town manager about two warrant articles for the annual Town Meeting, the deficiencies of the current town hall building, and when to bring development proposals before the board. The two warrant articles are proposals to ban the use of polystyrene materials in food establishments and town facilities and to purchase a piece of surplus property.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh wrote to the board about the receipt of a grant for ballistic firefighter vests.
Bendel reported in a memo that the new senior center interior space was continuing to be reviewed and modified. Superintendent of Buildings George Hooper wrote to the board about an oil spill of about 10 gallons at the Wildwood involving a compromised tank and reimbursement from the company that caused the issue.
The PFAS report from January came back as non-detect from the Sergeant treatment plan and 4.6 parts per trillion at Butters Row.
Town Engineer Paul Alunni sent a memo to the board about reallocating some ARPA funds appropriately to pay for the Princeton Properties/Lubbers Brook culverts that need replacing. He mentioned that he already had talked to the Public Works Director, the Operations Manager, and the Director of Planning and Conservation, who all agreed that this would be a good use of those funds. The board voted to approve this item.
They also approved a request to appoint more election workers, executing the agreement with the town’s firefighters, and signing the amended access license agreement with Olin Corporation to conduct water sampling.
They set a date for the town manager’s evaluation and then concluded with the Salute to Service honoring Ryan P. Quigley. The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.