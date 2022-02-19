Town Crier

WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Board of Selectmen approved a proposed Eagle Scout pro­ject from Kevin Ste­vens of Boy Scouts of Am­erica Troop 56. The project Stevens proposed was to create a memorial for Wilmington veteran Les­lie Wicks, who was kil­­led in action in 1946.

The memorial would be a stone with an engraved plaque, surrounded by a memorial garden with flags and other visual elements. It was proposed to be placed at Yentile Farm since the park is close to where Wicks lived.

One concern first brought up by Selectman Judy O’Connell was that this park is closed for a portion of the year and may not always be accessible.

Gary DePalma asked how Stevens picked this project. Stevens explain­ed that he met Veterans Ser­vices Director Lou Ci­mag­lia through his grand­father, who’s a veteran, and looked through a list of Wilmington veterans who had recognition in town but saw that Wicks didn’t.

Cimaglia specifically mentioned that most of Wilmington’s residents who were killed in action have a memorial square around town, and they’re all placed near where the resident lived. He also ap­preciated Stevens’ motivation and said he was proud to work with him.

The board asked Ste­vens what his financial goal was and how he plan­­ned to achieve it. Stevens an­swered that the rough es­timate was $2,500. He’d started a GoFundMe page and planned to send letters to businesses across town asking for donations.

Town Manager Jeff Hull shared a question from the Public Works Direc­tor and DPW Operations Ma­nager about whether there would be other monuments going in at Yentile Farm, seeing as that isn’t the intent of that space. Cimaglia re­plied that there weren’t any plans for further monuments at this location.

After approving the Ea­gle Scout project, the board took time to recognize Dana Burnham for her years of service as the President of the Wil­mington Farmers Mar­ket. Chair Lilia Maselli opened by speaking to the effort Burnham put in to bring the farmers market to town. Kevin Caira took that a step further and mentioned how its popularity grew.

Greg Bendel said he ap­preciated how they were creative to adapt to CO­VID-19 safe operations and bringing in new things for kids. DePalma expressed a similar sentiment about how the far­mers market always had something new. O’Con­nell said that she was impres­sed with the leadership and organization, the di­versity of attendees and public awareness, their commitment to supporting local farmers and bu­sinesspeople.

Burnham thanked the board for their support starting when the farmers’ market was first proposed 12 years ago. Along the way, she said that they found support from the library, the Board of Health, the DPW, and the Animal Control Officer in addition to other community groups like the Sons of Italy and We’re One Wil­mington. She emphasized how it was always a group effort and she was glad to be leaving the farmers market in good hands.

The board presented Burnham with a certificate, and then Hull complimented Burnham’s per­sistence.

Next, the board members took turns welcoming the new Assistant Town Manager and Human Re­sources Director Susan In­man. Hull mentioned that he recognized strong ex­perience and work ethic among the qualities he’d been looking for in Inman.

O’Connell shared with Inman some of the priorities of the town including collective bargaining and major projects on the forefront. She also mentioned that communication would be key moving forward and wanted her to feel like the board was available for support.

Bendel told Inman how Wilmington is a great place to be and said he hoped she would thrive here, too. Maselli reiterated the sentiments of communication and the great sense of community in town.

Inman replied that she is energized about all of the projects and things going on in town. With similar projects ongoing in her previous role, she said she felt like she could hit the ground running.

“I’m finding myself feel­ing like it’s a good fit for me,” she said.

Later, the board received communications from the town manager about two warrant articles for the annual Town Meet­ing, the deficiencies of the current town hall building, and when to bring development proposals before the board. The two warrant articles are proposals to ban the use of polystyrene materials in food establishments and town facilities and to purchase a piece of surplus property.

Fire Chief Bill Cava­naugh wrote to the board about the receipt of a grant for ballistic firefighter vests.

Bendel reported in a me­mo that the new senior center interior space was continuing to be re­viewed and modified. Superin­ten­dent of Build­ings George Hooper wrote to the board about an oil spill of about 10 gallons at the Wild­wood involving a compromised tank and reimbursement from the company that caused the issue.

The PFAS report from January came back as non-detect from the Ser­geant treatment plan and 4.6 parts per trillion at Butters Row.

Town Engineer Paul Al­unni sent a memo to the board about reallocating some ARPA funds appropriately to pay for the Princeton Properties/Lubbers Brook culverts that need replacing. He mentioned that he al­ready had talked to the Public Works Director, the Operations Manager, and the Director of Plan­ning and Conservation, who all agreed that this would be a good use of those funds. The board voted to ap­prove this item.

They also approved a re­quest to appoint more election workers, executing the agreement with the town’s firefighters, and signing the amended access license agreement with Olin Corporation to conduct water sampling.

They set a date for the town manager’s evaluation and then concluded with the Salute to Ser­vice honoring Ryan P. Quig­ley. The next Board of Sel­­ectmen meeting will be on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

