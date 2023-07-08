WILMINGTON — Last Wednesday night, the Wilmington School Committee received updates on the construction at the middle school, school start times, superintendent evaluation, student absence policy, and the district strategic plan.
They first recognized School Committee member and WHS Senior Audrey LaConte for their time on the committee. Chair David Ragsdale appreciated the insight that LaConte gave them into students in Wilmington.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand said that he appreciated how LaConte contributed to the establishment of what representation can look like. LaConte replied that they were appreciative of the responses from the committee and excited to see what next year’s high school representatives would bring to the table.
The committee approved the disposal of surplus materials at the West Intermediate School and the Shawsheen Street School, along with the high school 2023-2024 handbook, among other items.
In his report, Brand provided that the general contractor was in place to begin construction at the middle school. He said that they’re being intentional not to lose any time and to be ready with the restroom facilities by mid-August. Despite not being concerned, he also said he was confident that an interim plan could be made if there were delays.
The outdoor play space was also already being constructed in partnership with DPW Director Jamie Magaldi.
Lastly, Brand mentioned some concerns about parking on Carter Lane with the operation of four schools there between the Boutwell, the West, the middle school, and the Wildwood School. He shared that there would be extra thought put into planning so as to allocate certain parking areas for staff and collaboration with the DPW and police and fire as needed.
Jay Samaha commented that the school start time change staggers the start times of these schools so that there won’t be too much traffic.
Brand extrapolated further to say that perhaps the first few weeks may be bumpy, but out of several internal meetings regarding transportation, there were no concerns with the changes in terms of access to the schools for busses, staff, and parent/guardians.
Mike Mercaldi asked about the communications plan for the middle school construction. Brand said they would make families and the community at large aware of changes closer to the start of the new school year. There would also be information sent out in the principal newsletters.
Mercaldi also asked if the committee could tour the construction at the middle school, which Brand said would be facilitated in August.
Stephen Turner wondered if the same space at the West that had previously been allocated for the Wildwood would be used this year. Brand replied that the same rooms would be used again; the only new space allocated would be for the music program.
Brand also talked about communication around start time changes for the next school year. He said they would share this information via multiple channels. He added that the leadership team looked at the implications of the changes from all angles, considering bussing, staffing, supervision, arrival, and dismissal.
M.J. Byrnes said she hoped that bus drivers would participate in dry runs of any new routes to prepare for traffic. Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Administration Paul Ruggiero replied they’d make sure that the routes are communicated and understood.
Ragsdale later presented the formative evaluation report of the superintendent. The committee members evaluated Brand based on his goals for this year individually and then the subcommittee combined the individual ratings into an average. They rated him as having made significant progress in developing a culture and climate assessment tool; creating the strategic plan; the middle school review; and inclusion, diversity, and equity. They rated family and community engagement as only some progress.
In the overall comment, they highlighted Brand’s strong leadership, flexibility, positive focus, ability to engage stakeholders and build community, and dedication to meeting student needs. They also shared the progress made under each goal and what work was left to be made.
Byrnes added onto the comments that she was grateful for the amount of time and effort that Brand has invested in students and families.
Brand led into the review of the student absences policy saying that the changes here were mostly driven by the recommendations of legal counsel and the MASC. The committee largely wanted to make sure that the section was titled appropriately to target dropout prevention.
Regarding the latest version of the strategic plan, the committee was generally pleased with the changes made. Brand hoped that the committee would approve the draft so the district leadership team could work with the strategic plan committee to finalize action steps.
Dr. Jenn Bryson brought up one of the edits made from their feedback to clarify that they still wanted to include the mention of hiring both diverse and high-qualified staff, not just one or the other. They discussed different ways of incorporating both qualities and voted to approve with this small edit.
The committee will meet next on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the WMS media room.
