WILMINGTON — On March 24, 2021 the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the completion of a long epidemiological study assessing potential environmental causes leading to elevated rates of childhood cancers that occured in the Town of Wilmington throughout the 1990s, specifically, the contamination of the public water supply during that time period.
A state investigation was started in 1999 after concerned Wilmington residents and the Board of Health contacted the Massachusetts Department of Public Health about a suspected cluster of childhood cancers beginning in 1990 in the south and west areas of Wilmington. The study focused on exposure to n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a contaminant that originated from a now defunct chemical manufacturing facility located at 51 Eames St. in Wilmington.
Several different companies operated on the 53 acre site from 1953 to 1986. The most recent being the Olin Chemical Company, which purchased the site in 1980, and conducted business there until 1986 when the Wilmington facility closed.
From 1986 to 2006, Olin Corporation was to conduct work under the oversight of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to address multiple on site waste problems.
The land is now managed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a Superfund Site, and recently the EPA released a plan for the $48 million clean up of the Olin Chemical Superfund Site.
The study also covered a secondary analysis that pertained to the exposure of trichlorethylene (TCE) that was also present in the public water supply during part of the study period by unknown sources.
Participants in the study consisted of both healthy children and children diagnosed with cancer that lived in the affected area.
Wilmington resident Lee Brooks became involved in the study in the early 2000s as a parent of one of the healthy children that were used as a comparison of lifestyles and exposures in hopes of finding answers to the cause of the spike in cancer rate among children in the community.
“I knew several children as well as some adults near my neighborhood were getting sick,” Brooks said. “It was a very depressing experience to answer all the questions. It was a long process and after that I understood why it was so difficult to find people who were willing to participate in the study.”
After participating in the study with her younger child, Brooks was then faced with the harsh reality of joining the study again in 2003 when her older child was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 19.
“I recently learned from the study that it was possible for it to take up to 20 years for symptoms to surface after exposure in the womb,” Brooks stated about her older child’s diagnosis.
Of the children that were involved in the study, those who have survived their battle with cancer are now adults.
Nicholas Eaton was diagnosed with cancer at age 7 and is now 35. He is one of the children whose family participated in the study even though the study began almost a decade after his diagnosis.
“It's important to know that this study was not about the health or other long-term impacts on the children in the Wilmington cancer cluster,” Eaton said. “This was about linking the cancer diagnoses in that cluster to contaminants in the water. This involved inquiry into health histories of the children involved, water consumption data at each address, as well as similar data for similarly-aged children throughout town, as comparison. My experience was really just knowing it was happening with only limited feedback concerning progress for the last 15 years or so.”
Brian Dellascio also participated in this study, as he was diagnosed at the age of 15 with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is now 45. Despite the many long hours of questions and interviews, Dellascio knows the decision to participate in the study was the right thing to do.
“Participation in studies like this can bring about incredible results,” said Dellascio. “I've known and lost many friends over the years to childhood cancers or secondary illnesses related to those cancers; the most recent was on my birthday last fall. I miss them terribly and think of them often. I feel so fortunate to have survived, to have moved on with my life and to have seen the results of this study.”
Over the course of the study, the DPH has kept regular communication with a Community Advisory Committee and with the Wilmington Board of Health, both of whom received briefings on the study’s results.
The results of the study concluded a direct link between prenatal exposure of the pregnant mother to carcinogenic compounds, specifically NDMA and TCE, in the formerly contaminated public water supply and a development to childhood cancer, particularly leukemia and lymphoma, during the 1990s.
The news of the results from the study have brought mixed feelings to those who were directly affected.
Commenting on the results, Brooks stated, “In the beginning, I had mixed thoughts about the results of the study. But (I) now realize that it gave us some answers so we can move on to do what needs to be done. Awareness and hopefully follow through with enforcing the regulations on contaminations, as well as setting standards for NDMA in our drinking water supply, will prevent this from ever happening again.”
“There is a mix of emotions for myself, and I think many of the survivors and their families,” said Eaton of the results. “It's validation of our concerns from a time when it seemed like kids were getting sick so often it left you wondering who's next, but it also reinforced some anger that I think many of us have felt for a long time. Not all of the children who were diagnosed with cancer survived, and many of the survivors still bear the scars of their treatment, even those that don't have concerns about their long-term health because of the damage (from) cancer treatment.”
Speaking for the community that was affected, Eaton said, “We and our families have known, and are now validated, in our knowledge that illegally dumped chemicals contaminated our drinking water and contributed to our cancers.”
Dellascio also feels a sense of justification with the results of the study and is hopeful that this study will set a positive example of what can be achieved when public health, higher education, and private industry work together for a common goal to benefit the community.
“I think we have accomplished something that will reverberate well beyond the borders of Wilmington,” Dellascio observed. “These results will impact people we will never meet and places we will never know about, years into the future.”
Kathleen Barry, a representative for the families affected by the tainted water supply issued a statement that reads in part:
“The Wilmington families, whose children were diagnosed with cancer, wish to thank the MA Department of Public Health-Bureau of Environmental Health Assessment for their dedication and in depth analysis and comprehensive study of childhood cancer incidences in the Town of Wilmington.
“These families are also grateful for the dedication of the individual scientist, state health officials, legislators, and local activists that assisted in this process. Special thank you is extended to the late Representative James R. Miceli who proudly and tirelessly represented us in finding an answer.
“The families, in particular the cancer surviving children who are now young adults, are optimistic and enthusiastic about seeing how science and technology can effectively merge with community health investigations to produce meaningful answers and undeniable truths.”
Study participant Dellascio emulated feelings of gratitude, stating, “People like Representative Jim Miceli were real champions in helping secure the budget for the study so it could continue. My understanding is that because this took more than 20 years to complete, the technology available to do the water modeling evolved so much that it became such an essential part of the study. The study actually benefited from the extended length of time. So, although it was an extremely long wait for us, we all feel it was worth it because of the results.”
Eaton is in agreement with the gratitude he expresses to all who were involved with the study. However, he is concerned about the fact that Olin Chemical has not maintained any of the temporary orders set by the EPA and has demonstrated a lack of credibility in their ability to comply.
Eaton is hopeful that with the EPA’s newly announced plan for cleanup of the contaminated area that Olin Chemical will comply to their fullest capability.
As for the Town of Wilmington in which he grew up, Eaton still cares for his hometown community.
“I think it's easy to see the results of this study as a permanent black eye to the Town of Wilmington.” said Eaton,” I want to be clear that Wilmington was and remains an excellent place to live. There is a strong sense of community, and without community involvement these questions would likely never have been answered.”
The number of childhood cancers that were reported in Wilmington between 1982 and 1989 were two, but that number jumped to 22 during the years between 1990 and 2000.
The childhood cancer rate has since returned to an expected rate of about one case per year beginning in 2001.
Wilmington’s public drinking water is no longer contaminated with NDMA or TCE and currently poses no known risk to public health. All contaminated wells have been closed since 2003.
When asked if she had any final comments about the ordeal of the past 30 years, Brooks replied, “We have been through so much, and we miss (our son) Paul greatly everyday. But it is our faith that has helped us to stay strong.”
To view the full study, which includes an executive summary and a question and answer guide, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/reports-by-citytown-w#wilmington-
