WILMINGTON — The School Committee received the superintendent’s report, signed contracts and heard subcommittee reports during their meeting last Wednesday night, among other items.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report pertained to the superintendent evaluation, liaisons for 2023-2024, and the Merrimack Valley Superintendents Association.
Brand explained that he pulled together some examples and links for the committee as they go through the Massachusetts Department of Education’s model of superintendent evaluation. The committee would look for evidence aligning with standards in the areas of leadership, management and operations, family and community engagement, and professional culture.
He noted that the work they are evaluating isn’t only being driven by himself but also by other members of the district leadership team. He also shared that he highlighted limitations in terms of time and ability to follow through in some areas.
School Committee member Mike Mercaldi asked Brand what he thought had been his most impactful efforts in the district this year. Brand named the vertical and horizontal alignment of curriculum and robust utilization of data with the school principals. He also mentioned the Wildwood MSBA project and the middle school program review.
Mercaldi then asked about Brand’s key initiatives for next year. Brand said that the strategic plan would identify areas of priority for his proposed goals along with the MSBA process which would continue.
Brand also informed the committee that the form for submitting their evaluations was being developed by Dr. Jenn Bryson.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared that Michael Ferrara would be taking Anita DiLullo’s place as Performing Arts liaison and Lena Philips would be taking Megan Hinman’s place as Visual Arts liaison. Elliott said she appreciated the contributions that DiLullo and Hinman made in these roles.
Lastly, Brand announced that WHS seniors Owen Mitchell and Cameron Forsyth had been selected as recipients of this year’s Merrimack Valley Superintendents’ Association Scholars Recognition program.
The committee approved the signing of new contracts with the superintendent and the district’s educational assistants. The new superintendent’s contract would include a three percent salary increase. The increase in pay for the educational assistants wasn’t mentioned.
Brand also shared an update from WHS Spanish teacher Terresa Pietro, who provided an update regarding challenges with participation in the previously approved Spanish Exchange trip. She’d done a lot of work to explore an alternative approach. This work resulted in Wilmington partnering with Chelmsford High School who were looking to take the exact same trip.
He said he’d been assured there was no issue with the travel agreement made. He confirmed that the trip could still take place as proposed.
The committee agreed that there was no need to vote on this change, because they could only vote on the participation of Wilmington students, which they already did.
M. J. Byrnes said that she was disappointed by the lack of participation from Wilmington students, but she could see it as a blessing in disguise from a partnership aspect.
Byrnes then shared an update from the School Wellness Advisory Committee, including that Administrator of Food Services Mary Palen was creating a plan for serving lunch on half days and PE teacher Laura Stinson was planning on launching a new health curriculum called Catch at the preschool level.
Byrnes also shared that a memo was sent to all the committee members regarding the proposals in the House of Representatives around student borrowers and the debt ceiling.
In upcoming dates, they included a meeting at 6 p.m. on May 31 for an MSBA project discussion at the high school. The meeting is jointly being put on by the School Committee, Finance Committee and Select Board.
Turner noted the upcoming Ireland field trip information session and the high school chamber of music performance the next day. Mercaldi also shared that the 4th and 5th grade Strings performance was scheduled for the following Tuesday on the town common.
The committee’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. in the WHS media room.
