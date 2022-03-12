WILMINGTON — The full list of nominations is out for the Wilmington annual town election.
Interested parties had until March 4 to pull and return nomination papers. Those who were interested in being on the ballot needed to return the papers with 50 signatures in order to be certified.
There are four local committees that have open seats: the School Committee, the Shawsheen Tech School Committee, the Board of Selectmen, and the Wilmington Housing Authority.
Running for the School Committee are three candidates, Jason Samaha and Jesse Fennelly, both running for re-election, and newcomer Stephen G. Turner. The School Committee has two open seats, with terms lasting three years.
Running for the Board of Selectmen is newcomer Paul Sarnowski, and Kevin A. Caira and Gregory B. Bendel, who are both running for re-election. The Board of Selectmen has two open seats, with terms lasting three years.
Running unopposed for the Shawsheen Tech School Committee is Gwendolyn Hupper-Lawson, who is running for re-election. The Shawsheen Tech School Committee has one seat available and Hupper-Lawson will serve for another term of three years.
Running unopposed for the Wilmington Housing Authority is Stacie A. Murphy, who is running for re-election. The Wilmington Housing Authority has one seat available and Murphy will serve for another term of five years.
The annual town election will take place on April 23, 2022. Residents will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.
As a reminder, precincts for voters have shifted slightly. In a notice on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section:
“The 2020 Federal Census population required the Town of Wilmington to make changes to our precinct maps. I have worked with the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth to make changes that will have the least impact on the residents of Wilmington. Should your precinct have changed, you will be notified by mail as soon as possible.”
The final day to register to vote in the 2022 annual town election is April 1, 2022. Citizens are able to register to vote and check their registration on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section.
