WILMINGTON — On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wilmington Veterans Services will host a Veterans Day ceremony to remember and honor all of our past and present veterans.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the Wilmington Town Common.
Honor Guards will assemble at the Fourth Of July parking lot at 10:45 a.m., and proceed to the Town Common to open this year’s ceremony.
The Wilmington Veterans Services would like to remind citizens that Veterans Day was first proclaimed Nov. 11, 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson.
President Wilson spoke at the first commemoration of Armistice Day, stating, “To us in America, the reflection of Armistice Day will be filled with Solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations..”
All residents of Wilmington are invited and encouraged to attend this event to honor our brave heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.