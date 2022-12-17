WILMINGTON — The agenda for the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night pertained to presentations from the middle school representatives, the high school athletic department, and the Wildwood Parent Advisory Committee along with the Superintendent’s Report.
The two middle school representatives opened the meeting by sharing some recent ongoings at school including the musical production of Elf, the middle and high school chorus concert, and the World Culture Club’s celebration of Native American culture. A few planned events before the end of the year were an upcoming concert bands performance, Spirit Week, and the 6th grade gingerbread house decorating celebration.
WHS Athletic Director Dennis Ingram featured several all-star high school teams during his presentation of the fall athletic review. He named all of the WHS cheer team, who were the Middlesex League champions, along with the girls cross country team who were the Freedom League champions. Both of these teams attended the meeting that night, and the School Committee presented their captains with certificates of excellence on behalf of the teams.
Ingram then listed the scores from the seasons of boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey, golf, girls’ volleyball, and boys’ cross country. He mentioned that three Wilmington seniors received national letters of intent to play on college teams for cheer, lacrosse, and fencing. He also shared pictures of those inducted into Wilmington’s Hall of Fame this year and of Willie the Wildcat visiting the West Intermediate School.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes appreciated the time that all of the coaches put in to contribute to programs where students are enriched and taught important life lessons through sports. Melissa Plowman agreed that students learn skills like focus, time management, and the value of hard work through playing sports.
Byrnes also asked Ingram if “we’re seeing an increase in waivers for 8th grader to play on high school teams,” and he responded in the affirmative.
Kelly Peterson, the president of the Wildwood School’s Parent Advisory Council, next shared some of the work that the PAC has gotten up to so far this year. She explained how their key initiatives were to enrich students’ experience, appreciate the Wildwood teachers and staff, and foster a community. They aim to support the work of teachers and staff and address challenges presented without making their jobs harder.
One initiative they completed was purchasing and installing a sandbox at the West Intermediate School for Wildwood kids relocated there. The PAC also sponsored a Halloween art activity in October and donated their extra candy and pumpkins to Wildwood classrooms. In November, they donated baby wipes and play dough to classrooms and a Bluetooth speaker to the gym teacher who has to drive between the schools currently.
For teacher appreciation, they catered lunch during a training day and donated a pie to each teacher. They also invited teachers to their Zoo Lights meet-up and have sold 150 tickets for families and staff combined. They’re planning on hosting a parents’ night in January and a family fun night in February along with other fundraising activities such as a silent auction.
The committee members thanked them for helping to keep the Wildwood community connected and their investment in staff and students. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand also thanked the PAC for their support of the school.
In his own report, Brand opened the floor to Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero to go over the fiscal year 2022 end of year report. Ruggiero explained that this is a copy of what his department is required to send to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
A resident spoke up during public comments criticizing the School Committee and the district’s lack of caution over COVID and risk. She specifically referenced high-risk activities being required in classrooms such as playing wind instruments that families who are concerned about COVID can’t opt out of, otherwise the child will fail the class. She asked the committee to include her as a stakeholder and the district to find a safe alternative.
Byrnes questioned after this whether the committee was upholding their own policy where public comments are supposed to be relevant to items on the committee’s agenda that night and if the policy needs amending.
In subcommittee reports, Byrnes conveyed some of the topics discussed at a recent School Wellness Advisory Committee including the cost of fresh produce and holding a new curriculum for pre-k and kindergarten students. She also promoted a COVID vaccine booster clinic to be held at the town hall on Dec. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Stephen Turner mentioned that the Finance and Budget Subcommittee had met several times and talked about special education costs.
The next committee meeting will be on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
