Four Wilmington High School members of the boys and girls track teams participated in last week's State Pentathlon Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The boys meet was held last Wednesday and out of 111 competitors, Jonathan Magliozzi was 75th, Noah Carriere was 85th and Sean Patrone was 93rd.
Magliozzi finished 13th in the long jump (6.04 meters), 59th in the high jump (1.52 meters), 67th in the 55-meter hurdles (10.02), 86th in the 1,000 meter run (3:30.24) and 102nd in the shot put (6.91 meters).
Carriere finished 14th in the 1,000 meter run (3:02.08), 59th in the long jump (5.32 meters), 76th in the high jump (1.47 meters), 77th in the shot put (7.94 meters) and 108th in the 55-meter hurdles (12.41).
Patrone finished 32nd in the high jump (1.62 meters), 75th in the 55-meter hurdles (10.23), 94th in both the long jump (4.77 meters) and shot put (7.22 meters) and 109th in the 1,000 (3:50.83).
The following night the girls meet was held and Alexis Melvin became the first female to compete in this meet so she established a school record with 1,407 points. She was 98th overall which included times of 11.60 in the hurdles and 3:18.63 in the 800-meter run, and marks of 12-9 in the long jump, 17-02 in the shot put and 4-2 in the high jump.
HOCKEY NEWS
Wilmington High senior Michael Daniels and Shawsheen Tech senior Brady Darcy have been chosen to take part in the MSHCA Senior All-Star game to take place on Sunday, March 26th at the Canton Ice House beginning at 4 pm. Both Daniels and Darcy will play for the North team, who will take on the South team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.