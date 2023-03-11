HAVERHILL – Before he saw any pucks coming at him, Wilmington High senior goalie Justin Finnegan admitted that he was a bit nervous before the start of last Wednesday's state tournament game against Masconomet, but added that once the National Anthem started, those butterflies seemed to go away.
Then just 6:10 into the game, he watched his teammate Mike Daniels scored a goal off a great pass from captain Nate Alberti and that seemed to take a lot of weight off Finnegan's shoulders.
“(After we scored that first goal) I was like 'OK now I just need to focus on myself' so I can't let anything in,” he said. “The defense made it really easy for me. They all played really well. I noticed everything that was around me got covered up, so they all played really well.”
And he didn't let anything go in. He turned away all 20 shots in the 4-0 first round state tournament win over Masconomet held at the Valley Forum. His performance led him to register not only his first playoff win, but his first playoff shut out.
“This (win) means a lot. We came into this week of practice and the tone kind of set in,” said Finnegan. “We realized that we need to play some of our best games (here in the playoffs) and we are going to face some of the tougher teams in the state. We came in this game with some energy and we played very well tonight.”
Finnegan could have easily let the nerves get the best of him. Shortly after the Daniels goal, Masconomet had an offensive threat as Alan Weitzman came down the right wing side and put a solid shot on net, with Finnegan making a big left pad kick out save. Had that gone in, certainly the whole complexion of the game would have changed.
“I was just trying to kick it out to the side. I knew where my defender was and I had a strong feeling when the kid was coming in that he would shoot it to the far side,” remembered Finnegan.
Daniels added his second goal of the period coming with 3:02 left in the second, and then the 'Cats added two more in the first seven minutes of the second period. That really allowed Finnegan to relax even more, and allow him to turn away all eight shots he saw in the second and all seven he saw in the third, including a nice flopping save, moving to his left with 4:59 to go.
“I was looking for the shot and it kind of got blocked. Once the puck started squirming around, I was like oh shoot, I need to get to that one,” said Finnegan.
He did. He also got the other 19 shots.
“The goaltending was good. Justin did his job in the net and gets a shutout and all of that so it's always nice to win your first (playoff game),” said head coach Steve Scanlon.
That was Finnegan's second shut out this season, the other against Burlington. He was a big part in the team's second half surge. After starting out 1-8, the 'Cats went 8-1-2 in their next 11 games.
“He's seeing the puck much better overall and for him rebound control is his whole thing. When he's down on all fours scrambling, he gets in trouble. But when he gets big and takes things out of play (he's successful),” said Scanlon. “We have been working a lot with him on taking as much as he can out of play and working with the defensemen to bury the (puck) back in the corner (after a rebound). If teams get two or three chances, I don't care who is in the net, they'll poke them by you.”
Finnegan was asked about his rebound control and admitted that is something he needed and has worked on for quite some time.
“I've been working on it, working on it a lot at practice. I'll be in the net and they'll be taking slapshots from the blue line and I try to kick them out to each side and into the corners, and then I just try smother everything else and take it all out of play,” he said. “There's certain things that you are always trying to work on, and you make adjustments and you start with those at practice and hopefully they work when you come out here.”
Putting the work in to improve his craft certainly was a big factor in Finnegan's terrific playoff debut.
“We took the energy right from the start and it almost felt like a home game. I thought right from the get-go we took it from there and just dominated and took it from there,” he said. “This is my first playoff shut out is nice and this was my first playoff game. I battled the butterflies a little bit early on, but once the National Anthem was going, I was fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.